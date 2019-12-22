Listen Live Sports

Moore scores 13 to lift CS Bakersfield over Cal Poly 72-50

December 22, 2019 12:55 am
 
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Taze Moore posted 13 points as Cal State Bakersfield easily defeated Cal Poly 72-50 on Saturday night.

De’Monte Buckingham had eight rebounds for Cal State Bakersfield (6-8), which ended its five-game road losing streak.

Cal Poly put up 20 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Kyle Colvin had 8 points for the Mustangs (2-10).

Cal State Bakersfield plays Texas Tech on the road next Sunday. Cal Poly plays San Diego State on the road next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

