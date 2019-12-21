Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Morales scores 21 to carry Wagner past Army 82-62

December 21, 2019 4:51 pm
 
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Morales had a season-high 21 points as Wagner easily defeated Army 82-62 on Saturday.

Curtis Cobb III had 18 points and eight rebounds for Wagner (3-7), which broke its four-game losing streak. Chase Freeman added 14 points.

Alex King had 15 points for the Black Knights (5-6). Lonnie Grayson added 12 points. Josh Caldwell had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Wagner plays Fairfield at home next Saturday. Army faces Bucknell on the road next Thursday.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

First USCG Academy swimmer qualifies for Olympic trials

Today in History

1814: Treaty brings War of 1812 to an end