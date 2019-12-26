Morales, Wagner host Fairfield

Fairfield (3-7) vs. Wagner (3-7)

Spiro Sports Center, Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Jesus Cruz and Fairfield will take on Alex Morales and Wagner. Cruz has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 12.8 over his last five games. Morales is averaging 16.2 points and 5.2 assists over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Wagner’s Morales has averaged 14.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and five assists while Curtis Cobb III has put up 15.4 points. For the Stags, Cruz has averaged 15.5 points and 4.9 rebounds while Taj Benning has put up 9.1 points and 4.8 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Morales has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Wagner field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Stags are 0-5 when they score 60 points or fewer and 3-2 when they exceed 60 points. The Seahawks are 0-6 when they fail to score more than 71 points and 3-1 on the season, otherwise.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Seahawks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Stags. Wagner has 38 assists on 71 field goals (53.5 percent) across its previous three outings while Fairfield has assists on 32 of 70 field goals (45.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wagner attempts more free throws per game than any other NEC team. The Seahawks have averaged 23.3 foul shots per game this season.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

