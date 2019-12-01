More misery for Silva as Leicester scores late vs Everton

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Kelechi Iheanacho’s stoppage-time strike continued Leicester’s winning streak and piled more misery on Everton manager Marco Silva. The substitute scored his first Premier League goal since September 2018 to give the Foxes a 2-1 win over the Toffees on Sunday for their sixth straight victory.

Hosts Leicester faced an agonizing wait before VAR gave the goal after the striker had initially been flagged offside.

Everton had looked on course to earn a point and ease the pressure on Silva.

Richarlison gave the Toffees a first-half lead before Jamie Vardy’s 13th goal of the season leveled the game.

Leicester climbed back to second in the Premier League, eight points adrift of runaway leaders Liverpool.

Only two points above the drop zone and with Silva clinging on to his job, Everton now goes to Anfield for Wednesday’s derby with Liverpool.

