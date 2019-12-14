Listen Live Sports

Morgan State faces Chestnut Hill

December 14, 2019 5:30 pm
 
Chestnut Hill vs. Morgan State (4-8)

Hill Field House, Baltimore; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Morgan State Bears will be taking on the Griffins of Division II Chestnut Hill. Morgan State lost 85-68 on the road to La Salle in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Stanley Davis has averaged 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds this year for Morgan State. Troy Baxter is also a big contributor, with 9.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.DEEP-THREAT DAVIS: Through 12 games, Morgan State’s Stanley Davis has connected on 27.8 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 80.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Morgan State went 4-8 overall against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Bears scored 69.8 points per contest across those 12 games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

