The Associated Press
 
Morison leads California Baptist past Ottawa (AZ) 92-75

December 29, 2019 12:47 am
 
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Glenn Morison had 18 points and 11 rebounds off the bench to lead California Baptist to a 92-75 win over Ottawa (AZ) on Saturday night.

Milan Acquaah had 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Cal Baptist (9-4), which won its sixth straight game. Ferron Flavors Jr. added 13 points and six rebounds. De’jon Davis had 12 points and 12 rebounds for the home team.

Cal Baptist posted a season-high 26 assists.

Dimetres Moore had 27 points and seven rebounds for the Spirit. Elijah Simmons added 15 points and seven rebounds. Shazier Lawson had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Cal Baptist plays UT Rio Grande Valley at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

