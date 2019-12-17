Listen Live Sports

MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone suspended for doping

December 17, 2019 6:56 am
 
MILAN (AP) — MotoGP rider Andrea Iannone was provisionally suspended after testing positive for a steroid, the International Motorcycling Federation announced on Tuesday.

The failed test came from a urine sample collected from Iannone at the Malaysian Grand Prix on Nov. 3.

Iannone can request the B sample be tested before further action is taken against the Italian driver.

The test was examined at a WADA-accredited lab in Dresden, Germany.

The 30-year-old Iannone races for Aprilia Racing Team Gresini. His only MotoGP victory came at the 2016 Austrian GP.

