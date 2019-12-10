Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Mountain West announces Nevada suspensions after altercation

December 10, 2019 6:01 pm
 
< a min read
      

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Mountain West Conference has suspended four Nevada football players for their roles in a postgame altercation against UNLV on Nov. 30.

The four were suspended for violating the league’s sportsmanship rules, the conference announced Tuesday.

Defensive back Austin Arnold will serve a two-game suspension. Defensive back Daniel Brown and defensive tackle Hausia Sekona were given one-game suspensions, while linebacker Gabriel Sewell will sit out a half.

The suspensions will be in effect for the Wolf Pack’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl contest on Jan. 3. Arnold will also be sidelined for the season opener in 2020.

Advertisement

The league is still reviewing UNLV’s involvement and said an announcement will be made later this week.

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

In the game, UNLV beat rival Nevada 33-30 in overtime when freshman quarterback Kenyon Oblad hooked up with freshman receiver Steve Jenkins for a 19-yard touchdown. Right after the winning score, some of the players began to feud in the end zone and near the stands.

___

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|12 IT & Cyber Day at Washington Navy...
12|12 AFCEA DC 44th Winter Gala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

International roundtable held to discuss brain health initiatives

Today in History

1972: Apollo 17 lands on the moon