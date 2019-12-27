Murray State goes up against Cumberland University

Cumberland University vs. Murray State (6-5)

CFSB Center, Murray, Kentucky; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Murray State Racers will be taking on the Phoenix of NAIA school Cumberland University. Murray State lost 78-76 in overtime on the road to Evansville in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Murray State’s Tevin Brown, Anthony Smith and Jaiveon Eaves have combined to score 45 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 50 percent of all Racers scoring over the last five games.BROWN BEYOND THE ARC: Through 11 games, Murray State’s Tevin Brown has connected on 41.1 percent of the 73 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 74.5 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Murray State went 8-3 overall when facing out-of-conference foes last season. The Racers offense put up 74.7 points per matchup across those 11 contests.

