Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

N. Dakota St takes control late to beat Montana St

December 17, 2019 10:21 am
 
< a min read
      

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Vinnie Shahid scored 24 points and Tyson Ward scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and North Dakota State beat Montana State 79-65 on Monday night.

Ward’s 13 boards tied a career high and marked the third time the 6-foot-6 forward has reached that mark. Maleeck Harden-Haynes added 10 points.

Montana State started the second half with a 7-0 spurt when Amin Adamu sandwiched a pair of jump shots between a 3-pointer from Harald Frey and led 38-34. But North Dakota State (8-4) bounced back and outscored the Bobcats 20-7 over a 6-minute span and took control.

Adamu led the Bobcats (6-4) with 19 points, Frey scored 18, Jubrile Belo 14 and Michael Paulo 12.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|19 Health Resources and Services...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First military purpose-built helicopter gunship on display

Today in History

1998: President Clinton impeached