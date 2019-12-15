N.Y. Giants 36, Miami 20

|Miami
|0
|10
|3
|7
|—
|20
|N.Y. Giants
|0
|7
|16
|13
|—
|36
Second Quarter
Mia_D.Parker 20 pass from Fitzpatrick (Sanders kick), 9:03.
NYG_Tate 51 pass from Manning (Rosas kick), 8:01.
Mia_FG Sanders 24, :44.
Third Quarter
NYG_Slayton 5 pass from Manning (Rosas kick), 11:53.
Mia_FG Sanders 47, 8:44.
NYG_safety, 6:20.
NYG_Barkley 1 run (Rosas kick), 5:17.
Fourth Quarter
NYG_Barkley 10 run (Rosas kick), 14:54.
NYG_Allen 1 run (kick failed), 4:41.
Mia_D.Parker 29 pass from Fitzpatrick (Sanders kick), 1:54.
A_72,894.
|
|Mia
|NYG
|First downs
|22
|24
|Total Net Yards
|384
|412
|Rushes-yards
|25-122
|33-138
|Passing
|262
|274
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-9
|Kickoff Returns
|2-55
|3-83
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-64
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-41-0
|21-29-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-17
|1-10
|Punts
|3-42.0
|5-41.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-42
|4-32
|Time of Possession
|28:53
|31:07
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Miami, Laird 12-46, Gaskin 9-43, Fitzpatrick 4-33. N.Y. Giants, Barkley 24-112, Allen 8-28, Penny 1-(minus 2).
PASSING_Miami, Fitzpatrick 23-41-0-279. N.Y. Giants, Manning 20-28-3-283, Tanney 1-1-0-1.
RECEIVING_Miami, Wilson 5-59, D.Parker 4-72, Gesicki 4-47, Ford 3-21, Walford 2-34, Gaskin 2-29, Laird 2-8, Hurns 1-9. N.Y. Giants, Shepard 9-111, Barkley 4-31, K.Smith 3-38, Slayton 2-31, Tate 1-51, Latimer 1-21, Simonson 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Miami, Sanders 49.
