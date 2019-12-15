Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

N.Y. Giants 36, Miami 20

December 15, 2019 4:21 pm
 
< a min read
      
Miami 0 10 3 7 20
N.Y. Giants 0 7 16 13 36

Second Quarter

Mia_D.Parker 20 pass from Fitzpatrick (Sanders kick), 9:03.

NYG_Tate 51 pass from Manning (Rosas kick), 8:01.

Mia_FG Sanders 24, :44.

Advertisement

Third Quarter

NYG_Slayton 5 pass from Manning (Rosas kick), 11:53.

Mia_FG Sanders 47, 8:44.

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

NYG_safety, 6:20.

NYG_Barkley 1 run (Rosas kick), 5:17.

Fourth Quarter

NYG_Barkley 10 run (Rosas kick), 14:54.

NYG_Allen 1 run (kick failed), 4:41.

Mia_D.Parker 29 pass from Fitzpatrick (Sanders kick), 1:54.

A_72,894.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

___

Mia NYG
First downs 22 24
Total Net Yards 384 412
Rushes-yards 25-122 33-138
Passing 262 274
Punt Returns 0-0 1-9
Kickoff Returns 2-55 3-83
Interceptions Ret. 3-64 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 23-41-0 21-29-3
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-17 1-10
Punts 3-42.0 5-41.8
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 7-42 4-32
Time of Possession 28:53 31:07

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Miami, Laird 12-46, Gaskin 9-43, Fitzpatrick 4-33. N.Y. Giants, Barkley 24-112, Allen 8-28, Penny 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Miami, Fitzpatrick 23-41-0-279. N.Y. Giants, Manning 20-28-3-283, Tanney 1-1-0-1.

RECEIVING_Miami, Wilson 5-59, D.Parker 4-72, Gesicki 4-47, Ford 3-21, Walford 2-34, Gaskin 2-29, Laird 2-8, Hurns 1-9. N.Y. Giants, Shepard 9-111, Barkley 4-31, K.Smith 3-38, Slayton 2-31, Tate 1-51, Latimer 1-21, Simonson 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Miami, Sanders 49.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NJ National Guard members reunite with families

Today in History

US approves end to internment of Japanese Americans