N.Y. Giants 36, Miami 20

Miami 0 10 3 7 — 20 N.Y. Giants 0 7 16 13 — 36

Second Quarter

Mia_D.Parker 20 pass from Fitzpatrick (Sanders kick), 9:03.

NYG_Tate 51 pass from Manning (Rosas kick), 8:01.

Mia_FG Sanders 24, :44.

Third Quarter

NYG_Slayton 5 pass from Manning (Rosas kick), 11:53.

Mia_FG Sanders 47, 8:44.

NYG_safety, 6:20.

NYG_Barkley 1 run (Rosas kick), 5:17.

Fourth Quarter

NYG_Barkley 10 run (Rosas kick), 14:54.

NYG_Allen 1 run (kick failed), 4:41.

Mia_D.Parker 29 pass from Fitzpatrick (Sanders kick), 1:54.

A_72,894.

Mia NYG First downs 22 24 Total Net Yards 384 412 Rushes-yards 25-122 33-138 Passing 262 274 Punt Returns 0-0 1-9 Kickoff Returns 2-55 3-83 Interceptions Ret. 3-64 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 23-41-0 21-29-3 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-17 1-10 Punts 3-42.0 5-41.8 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0 Penalties-Yards 7-42 4-32 Time of Possession 28:53 31:07

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Miami, Laird 12-46, Gaskin 9-43, Fitzpatrick 4-33. N.Y. Giants, Barkley 24-112, Allen 8-28, Penny 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Miami, Fitzpatrick 23-41-0-279. N.Y. Giants, Manning 20-28-3-283, Tanney 1-1-0-1.

RECEIVING_Miami, Wilson 5-59, D.Parker 4-72, Gesicki 4-47, Ford 3-21, Walford 2-34, Gaskin 2-29, Laird 2-8, Hurns 1-9. N.Y. Giants, Shepard 9-111, Barkley 4-31, K.Smith 3-38, Slayton 2-31, Tate 1-51, Latimer 1-21, Simonson 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Miami, Sanders 49.

