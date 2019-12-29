N.Y. Jets 13, Buffalo 6

|N.Y. Jets
|0
|3
|0
|10
|—
|13
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|3
|3
|—
|6
Second Quarter
NYJ_FG Ficken 30, 10:54.
Third Quarter
Buf_FG Hauschka 28, 1:29.
Fourth Quarter
NYJ_Crowder 1 pass from Darnold (Ficken kick), 13:31.
NYJ_FG Ficken 47, 2:05.
Buf_FG Hauschka 29, :47.
A_69,016.
|
|NYJ
|Buf
|First downs
|18
|17
|Total Net Yards
|271
|309
|Rushes-yards
|27-86
|20-73
|Passing
|185
|236
|Punt Returns
|1-9
|1-4
|Kickoff Returns
|1-16
|3-65
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-15
|1-2
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-36-1
|21-40-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-14
|1-1
|Punts
|5-42.8
|6-35.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|2-13
|5-40
|Time of Possession
|31:21
|28:39
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, Bell 16-41, Powell 7-27, Smith 1-20, Darnold 3-(minus 2). Buffalo, McKenzie 2-30, Gore 6-26, Yeldon 7-18, Perry 3-3, Barkley 2-(minus 4).
PASSING_N.Y. Jets, Darnold 23-36-1-199. Buffalo, Barkley 18-35-2-232, Allen 3-5-0-5.
RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets, Crowder 8-66, Bell 5-36, Smith 3-36, Brown 3-32, R.Anderson 3-18, Berrios 1-11. Buffalo, Williams 6-108, Sweeney 5-76, Yeldon 3-24, Gore 3-16, McKenzie 2-7, Kroft 1-5, Perry 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_N.Y. Jets, Ficken 51, Ficken 34.
