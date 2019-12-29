Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

N.Y. Jets 13, Buffalo 6

December 29, 2019 4:11 pm
 
< a min read
      
N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 10 13
Buffalo 0 0 3 3 6

Second Quarter

NYJ_FG Ficken 30, 10:54.

Third Quarter

Buf_FG Hauschka 28, 1:29.

Fourth Quarter

NYJ_Crowder 1 pass from Darnold (Ficken kick), 13:31.

Advertisement

NYJ_FG Ficken 47, 2:05.

Buf_FG Hauschka 29, :47.

A_69,016.

___

NYJ Buf
First downs 18 17
Total Net Yards 271 309
Rushes-yards 27-86 20-73
Passing 185 236
Punt Returns 1-9 1-4
Kickoff Returns 1-16 3-65
Interceptions Ret. 2-15 1-2
Comp-Att-Int 23-36-1 21-40-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-14 1-1
Punts 5-42.8 6-35.8
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 2-13 5-40
Time of Possession 31:21 28:39

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_N.Y. Jets, Bell 16-41, Powell 7-27, Smith 1-20, Darnold 3-(minus 2). Buffalo, McKenzie 2-30, Gore 6-26, Yeldon 7-18, Perry 3-3, Barkley 2-(minus 4).

PASSING_N.Y. Jets, Darnold 23-36-1-199. Buffalo, Barkley 18-35-2-232, Allen 3-5-0-5.

RECEIVING_N.Y. Jets, Crowder 8-66, Bell 5-36, Smith 3-36, Brown 3-32, R.Anderson 3-18, Berrios 1-11. Buffalo, Williams 6-108, Sweeney 5-76, Yeldon 3-24, Gore 3-16, McKenzie 2-7, Kroft 1-5, Perry 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_N.Y. Jets, Ficken 51, Ficken 34.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln signs Emancipation Proclamation