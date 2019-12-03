NAIA Football Playoff Glance

All Times EST First Round Saturday, Nov. 23

Morningside 57, Dickinson State 14

Marian (Ind.) 17, Reinhardt 7

Kansas Wesleyan 42, Baker 7

Grand View 31, Concordia (Mich.) 30

Lindsey Wilson 30, St. Francis (Ind.) 26

Saint Xavier 25, Northwestern (Iowa) 20

College of Idaho 70, Ottawa (Ariz.) 23

Cumberlands (Ky.) 28, Keiser 24

Quarterfinals Saturday, Nov. 30

Morningside 51, Saint Xavier 0

Lindsey Wilson 35, Kansas Wesleyan 24

Grand View 14, Coll. of Idaho 6

Marian (Ind.) 30, Cumberlands 0

Semifinals Saturday, Dec. 7

Lindsey Wilson (12-0) at Marian (Ind.) (11-0), 1 p.m.

Grand View (13-0) at Morningside (12-0), 1 p.m.

Championship Saturday, Dec. 21 At Eddie G. Robinson Stadium Ruston, La.

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

