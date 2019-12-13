Listen Live Sports

NAIA Football Playoff Glance

December 13, 2019 12:51 pm
 
All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 23

Morningside 57, Dickinson State 14

Marian (Ind.) 17, Reinhardt 7

Kansas Wesleyan 42, Baker 7

Grand View 31, Concordia (Mich.) 30

Lindsey Wilson 30, St. Francis (Ind.) 26

Saint Xavier 25, Northwestern (Iowa) 20

College of Idaho 70, Ottawa (Ariz.) 23

Cumberlands (Ky.) 28, Keiser 24

Quarterfinals
Saturday, Nov. 30

Morningside 51, Saint Xavier 0

Lindsey Wilson 35, Kansas Wesleyan 24

Grand View 14, Coll. of Idaho 6

Marian (Ind.) 30, Cumberlands 0

Semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 7

Morningside 21, Grand View 16

Marian (Ind.) 34, Lindsey Wilson 24

Championship
Saturday, Dec. 21
At Eddie G. Robinson Stadium
Ruston, La.

Morningside (13-0) vs. Marian (Ind.) (12-0), 7 p.m.

