NAIA Football Playoff Glance

|All Times EST
|First Round
|Saturday, Nov. 23
Morningside 57, Dickinson State 14
Marian (Ind.) 17, Reinhardt 7
Kansas Wesleyan 42, Baker 7
Grand View 31, Concordia (Mich.) 30
Lindsey Wilson 30, St. Francis (Ind.) 26
Saint Xavier 25, Northwestern (Iowa) 20
College of Idaho 70, Ottawa (Ariz.) 23
Cumberlands (Ky.) 28, Keiser 24
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, Nov. 30
Morningside 51, Saint Xavier 0
Lindsey Wilson 35, Kansas Wesleyan 24
Grand View 14, Coll. of Idaho 6
Marian (Ind.) 30, Cumberlands 0
|Semifinals
|Saturday, Dec. 7
Morningside 21, Grand View 16
Marian (Ind.) 34, Lindsey Wilson 24
|Championship
|Saturday, Dec. 21
|At Eddie G. Robinson Stadium
|Ruston, La.
Morningside (13-0) vs. Marian (Ind.) (12-0), 7 p.m.
