Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NAIA Football Playoff Glance

December 17, 2019 12:55 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 23

Morningside 57, Dickinson State 14

Marian (Ind.) 17, Reinhardt 7

Kansas Wesleyan 42, Baker 7

Grand View 31, Concordia (Mich.) 30

Advertisement

Lindsey Wilson 30, St. Francis (Ind.) 26

        Insight by Attivo Networks: Federal cybersecurity practitioners provide a read on the most contemporary cybersecurity thinking in this exclusive executive briefing.

Saint Xavier 25, Northwestern (Iowa) 20

College of Idaho 70, Ottawa (Ariz.) 23

Cumberlands (Ky.) 28, Keiser 24

Quarterfinals
Saturday, Nov. 30

Morningside 51, Saint Xavier 0

Lindsey Wilson 35, Kansas Wesleyan 24

Grand View 14, Coll. of Idaho 6

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Marian (Ind.) 30, Cumberlands 0

Semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 7

Morningside 21, Grand View 16

Marian (Ind.) 34, Lindsey Wilson 24

Championship
Saturday, Dec. 21
At Eddie G. Robinson Stadium
Grambling, La.

Marian (Ind.) (12-0) vs. Morningside (13-0), 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

USCGC Bertholf conducts counter-drug operations

Today in History

1957: American music icon Elvis Presley is drafted