Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NAIA Football Playoff Glance

December 19, 2019 1:58 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 23

Morningside 57, Dickinson State 14

Kansas Wesleyan 42, Baker 7

Marian (Ind.) 17, Reinhardt 7

Grand View 31, Concordia (Mich.) 30

Advertisement

Lindsey Wilson 30, St. Francis (Ind.) 26

Saint Xavier 25, Northwestern (Iowa) 20

College of Idaho 70, Ottawa (Ariz.) 23

Cumberlands (Ky.) 28, Keiser 24

Quarterfinals
Saturday, Nov. 30

Morningside 51, Saint Xavier 0

Lindsey Wilson 35, Kansas Wesleyan 24

Grand View 14, Coll. of Idaho 6

Marian (Ind.) 30, Cumberlands 0

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 7

Morningside 21, Grand View 16

Marian (Ind.) 34, Lindsey Wilson 24

Championship
Saturday, Dec. 21
At Eddie G. Robinson Stadium
Grambling, La.

Marian (Ind.) (12-0) vs. Morningside (13-0), 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

USCGC Bertholf conducts counter-drug operations

Today in History

1957: American music icon Elvis Presley is drafted