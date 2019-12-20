NAIA Football Playoff Glance

All Times EST First Round Saturday, Nov. 23

College of Idaho 70, Ottawa (Ariz.) 23

Cumberlands (Ky.) 28, Keiser 24

Morningside 57, Dickinson State 14

Kansas Wesleyan 42, Baker 7

Marian (Ind.) 17, Reinhardt 7

Grand View 31, Concordia (Mich.) 30

Lindsey Wilson 30, St. Francis (Ind.) 26

Saint Xavier 25, Northwestern (Iowa) 20

Quarterfinals Saturday, Nov. 30

Morningside 51, Saint Xavier 0

Lindsey Wilson 35, Kansas Wesleyan 24

Grand View 14, Coll. of Idaho 6

Marian (Ind.) 30, Cumberlands 0

Semifinals Saturday, Dec. 7

Morningside 21, Grand View 16

Marian (Ind.) 34, Lindsey Wilson 24

Championship Saturday, Dec. 21 At Eddie G. Robinson Stadium Grambling, La.

Marian (Ind.) (12-0) vs. Morningside (13-0), 7 p.m.

