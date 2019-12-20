Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NAIA Football Playoff Glance

December 20, 2019 12:54 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
First Round
Saturday, Nov. 23

College of Idaho 70, Ottawa (Ariz.) 23

Cumberlands (Ky.) 28, Keiser 24

Morningside 57, Dickinson State 14

Kansas Wesleyan 42, Baker 7

Advertisement

Marian (Ind.) 17, Reinhardt 7

Grand View 31, Concordia (Mich.) 30

Lindsey Wilson 30, St. Francis (Ind.) 26

Saint Xavier 25, Northwestern (Iowa) 20

Quarterfinals
Saturday, Nov. 30

Morningside 51, Saint Xavier 0

Lindsey Wilson 35, Kansas Wesleyan 24

Grand View 14, Coll. of Idaho 6

Marian (Ind.) 30, Cumberlands 0

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

Semifinals
Saturday, Dec. 7

Morningside 21, Grand View 16

Marian (Ind.) 34, Lindsey Wilson 24

Championship
Saturday, Dec. 21
At Eddie G. Robinson Stadium
Grambling, La.

Marian (Ind.) (12-0) vs. Morningside (13-0), 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

National Defense Authorization Act 2020 signing ceremony

Today in History

1933: President Roosevelt Pardons WW I Espionage Act Victims