NAIA Football Playoff Glance

|First Round
|Saturday, Nov. 23
College of Idaho 70, Ottawa (Ariz.) 23
Cumberlands (Ky.) 28, Keiser 24
Morningside 57, Dickinson State 14
Kansas Wesleyan 42, Baker 7
Marian (Ind.) 17, Reinhardt 7
Grand View 31, Concordia (Mich.) 30
Lindsey Wilson 30, St. Francis (Ind.) 26
Saint Xavier 25, Northwestern (Iowa) 20
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, Nov. 30
Morningside 51, Saint Xavier 0
Lindsey Wilson 35, Kansas Wesleyan 24
Grand View 14, Coll. of Idaho 6
Marian (Ind.) 30, Cumberlands 0
|Semifinals
|Saturday, Dec. 7
Morningside 21, Grand View 16
Marian (Ind.) 34, Lindsey Wilson 24
|Championship
|Saturday, Dec. 21
|At Eddie G. Robinson Stadium
|Grambling, La.
Marian (Ind.) (12-0) vs. Morningside (13-0), 7 p.m.
