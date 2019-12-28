Listen Live Sports

NAIA Football Poll

December 28, 2019 12:51 pm
 
Final
Record Pts Pvs
1. Morningside (17) 14-0 392 1
2. Marian (Ind.) 12-1 377 2
3. Grand View 13-1 360 4
4. Lindsey Wilson 12-1 349 6
5. College of Idaho 11-1 325 5
6. Kansas Wesleyan 12-1 320 3
7. Cumberlands 10-2 296 10
8. Saint Xavier 9-3 289 9
9. Keiser 9-1 253 7
10. Northwestern (Iowa) 9-2 252 8
11. Saint Francis (Ind.) 7-3 243 11
12. Concordia (Mich.) 8-3 240 12
13. Reinhardt 9-3 222 13
14. Baker 9-3 185 15
15. Southeastern (Fla.) 8-1 182 14
16. Ottawa (Ariz.) 9-2 166 16
17. Dickinson State 8-3 163 17
18. Benedictine (Kan.) 8-3 131 18
19. Langston 8-2 121 19
20. Siena Heights 7-3 104 20
20. Evangel 8-3 104 21
22. Montana Western 7-3 75 22
23. Waldorf 7-3 49 23
24. Bethel (Kan.) 8-3 39 24
25. Carroll (Mont.) 6-4 30 25

Others Receiving Votes: Midland 8, Indiana Wesleyan 5, MidAmerica Nazarene 4, Sterling 3.

