NAIA Football Poll

Final Record Pts Pvs 1. Morningside (17) 14-0 392 1 2. Marian (Ind.) 12-1 377 2 3. Grand View 13-1 360 4 4. Lindsey Wilson 12-1 349 6 5. College of Idaho 11-1 325 5 6. Kansas Wesleyan 12-1 320 3 7. Cumberlands 10-2 296 10 8. Saint Xavier 9-3 289 9 9. Keiser 9-1 253 7 10. Northwestern (Iowa) 9-2 252 8 11. Saint Francis (Ind.) 7-3 243 11 12. Concordia (Mich.) 8-3 240 12 13. Reinhardt 9-3 222 13 14. Baker 9-3 185 15 15. Southeastern (Fla.) 8-1 182 14 16. Ottawa (Ariz.) 9-2 166 16 17. Dickinson State 8-3 163 17 18. Benedictine (Kan.) 8-3 131 18 19. Langston 8-2 121 19 20. Siena Heights 7-3 104 20 20. Evangel 8-3 104 21 22. Montana Western 7-3 75 22 23. Waldorf 7-3 49 23 24. Bethel (Kan.) 8-3 39 24 25. Carroll (Mont.) 6-4 30 25

Others Receiving Votes: Midland 8, Indiana Wesleyan 5, MidAmerica Nazarene 4, Sterling 3.

