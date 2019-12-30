Listen Live Sports

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Winners

December 30, 2019 2:00 pm
 
Through Dec. 29

1. Martin Truex Jr, 7.

2. Denny Hamlin, 6.

3. Kyle Busch, 5.

4. Kevin Harvick, 4.

5. Chase Elliott, 3.

5. Brad Keselowski, 3.

7. Joey Logano, 2.

8. Ryan Blaney, 1.

8. Alex Bowman, 1.

8. Kurt Busch, 1.

8. Justin Haley, 1.

8. Erik Jones, 1.

8. Kyle Larson, 1.

