Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NASCAR Xfinity Schedule-Winners

December 2, 2019 2:00 pm
 
1 min read
      

Feb. 16 — NASCAR Racing Experience 300 (Michael Annett)

Feb. 23 — Rinnai 250 (Christopher Bell)

March 2 — Boyd Gaming 300 (Kyle Busch)

March 9 — iK9 Service Dog 200 (Kyle Busch)

Advertisement

March 16 — Production Alliance Group 300 (Cole Custer)

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

March 30 — My Bariatric Solutions 300 (Kyle Busch)

April 6 — Alsco 300 (Christopher Bell)

April 12 — ToyotaCare 250 (Cole Custer)

April 27 — MoneyLion 300 (Tyler Reddick)

May 4 — Allied Steel Buildings 200 (Christopher Bell)

May 25 — Alsco 300 (Tyler Reddick)

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

June 1 — Pocono Green 250 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons (Cole Custer)

June 8 — LTi Printing 250 (Tyler Reddick)

June 16 — CircuitCity.com 250 presented by Tamron (Christopher Bell)

June 29 — Camping World 300 (Cole Custer)

July 5 — Circle K Firecracker 250 Powered by Coca-Cola (Ross Chastain)

July 12 — Alsco 300 (Cole Custer)

July 20 — ROXOR 200 (Christopher Bell)

July 27 — U.S. Cellular 250 (Chase Briscoe)

Aug. 3 — Zippo 200 at The Glen (Austin Cindric)

Aug. 10 — B&L Transport 170 at Mid-Ohio (Austin Cindric)

Aug. 16 — Food City 300 (Tyler Reddick)

Aug. 24 — CTECH Manufacturing 180 (Christopher Bell)

Aug. 31 — Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 (Cole Custer)

Sept. 7 — Indiana 250 (Kyle Busch)

Sept. 14 — Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300 (Tyler Reddick)

Sept. 20 — Go Bowling 250 (Christopher Bell)

Sept. 28 — Drive for the Cure 200 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina (AJ Allmendinger)

Oct. 5 — Use Your Melon Driver Sober 200 (Cole Custer)

Oct. 19 — Kansas Lottery 300 (Brandon Jones)

Nov. 2 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 (Christopher Bell)

Nov. 9 — Desert Diamond West Valley Casino 200 (Justin Allgaier)

Nov. 16 — Ford EcoBoost 300 (Tyler Reddick)

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|4 The Video Show (Government Video Expo...
12|4 6th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard helps shovel snow after storm

Today in History

1945: Navy air squadron disappears in Bermuda Triangle