NASCAR Xfinity Winners

Through Dec. 29

1. Christopher Bell, 8.

2. Cole Custer, 7.

3. Tyler Reddick, 6.

4. Kyle Busch, 4.

5. Austin Cindric, 2.

6. Justin Allgaier, 1.

6. AJ Allmendinger, 1.

6. Michael Annett, 1.

6. Chase Briscoe, 1.

6. Ross Chastain, 1.

6. Brandon Jones, 1.

