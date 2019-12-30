Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NASCAR Xfinity Winners

December 30, 2019 2:00 pm
 
< a min read
      

Through Dec. 29

1. Christopher Bell, 8.

2. Cole Custer, 7.

3. Tyler Reddick, 6.

Advertisement

4. Kyle Busch, 4.

5. Austin Cindric, 2.

6. Justin Allgaier, 1.

6. AJ Allmendinger, 1.

6. Michael Annett, 1.

6. Chase Briscoe, 1.

6. Ross Chastain, 1.

6. Brandon Jones, 1.

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1890: First female White House staffer reports to work