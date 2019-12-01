Listen Live Sports

All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 1 0 .909 300 117
Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 257 188
N.Y. Jets 4 7 0 .364 198 258
Miami 2 9 0 .182 163 346
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 7 4 0 .636 265 249
Indianapolis 6 5 0 .545 244 226
Tennessee 6 5 0 .545 245 217
Jacksonville 4 7 0 .364 209 264
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 10 2 0 .833 406 219
Pittsburgh 6 5 0 .545 216 212
Cleveland 5 6 0 .455 233 252
Cincinnati 0 11 0 .000 157 292
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 308 256
Oakland 6 5 0 .545 228 284
L.A. Chargers 4 7 0 .364 224 218
Denver 3 8 0 .273 175 217
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 6 0 .500 310 236
Philadelphia 5 6 0 .455 243 247
Washington 2 9 0 .182 144 269
N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 230 339
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 298 248
Carolina 5 6 0 .455 259 291
Tampa Bay 4 7 0 .364 312 335
Atlanta 3 9 0 .250 260 323
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 289 255
Minnesota 8 3 0 .727 289 205
Chicago 6 6 0 .500 212 208
Detroit 3 8 1 .292 280 315
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 10 2 0 .833 349 183
Seattle 9 2 0 .818 292 263
L.A. Rams 6 5 0 .545 249 243
Arizona 3 7 1 .318 248 317

y-clinched division

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 24, Detroit 20

Buffalo 26, Dallas 15

New Orleans 26, Atlanta 18

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 20, San Francisco 17

Green Bay 31, N.Y. Giants 13

Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

New England at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Dallas at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 9

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.

