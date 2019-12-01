All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 10 1 0 .909 300 117 Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 257 188 N.Y. Jets 4 8 0 .333 204 280 Miami 3 9 0 .250 200 377 South W L T Pct PF PA Houston 7 4 0 .636 265 249 Tennessee 7 5 0 .583 276 234 Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 261 257 Jacksonville 4 8 0 .333 220 292 North W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 10 2 0 .833 406 219 Pittsburgh 7 5 0 .583 236 225 Cleveland 5 7 0 .417 246 272 Cincinnati 1 11 0 .083 179 298 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 8 4 0 .667 348 265 Oakland 6 6 0 .500 237 324 Denver 4 8 0 .333 198 237 L.A. Chargers 4 8 0 .333 244 241 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 6 6 0 .500 310 236 Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 274 284 Washington 3 9 0 .250 173 290 N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 230 339 South W L T Pct PF PA y-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 298 248 Tampa Bay 5 7 0 .417 340 346 Carolina 5 7 0 .417 280 320 Atlanta 3 9 0 .250 260 323 North W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 289 255 Minnesota 8 3 0 .727 289 205 Chicago 6 6 0 .500 212 208 Detroit 3 8 1 .292 280 315 West W L T Pct PF PA San Francisco 10 2 0 .833 349 183 Seattle 9 2 0 .818 292 263 L.A. Rams 7 5 0 .583 283 250 Arizona 3 8 1 .292 255 351

y-clinched division

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 24, Detroit 20

Buffalo 26, Dallas 15

Advertisement

New Orleans 26, Atlanta 18

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 20, San Francisco 17

Green Bay 31, N.Y. Giants 13

Tennessee 31, Indianapolis 17

Pittsburgh 20, Cleveland 13

Cincinnati 22, N.Y. Jets 6

Tampa Bay 28, Jacksonville 11

Miami 37, Philadelphia 31

Washington 29, Carolina 21

L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 7

Kansas City 40, Oakland 9

Denver 23, L.A. Chargers 20

New England at Houston, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Dallas at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 9

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.