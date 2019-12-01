Listen Live Sports

All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New England 10 2 0 .833 322 145 5-0-0 5-2-0 6-2-0 4-0-0 4-0-0
Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 257 188 4-2-0 5-1-0 6-2-0 3-1-0 3-1-0
N.Y. Jets 4 8 0 .333 204 280 3-3-0 1-5-0 1-7-0 3-1-0 0-4-0
Miami 3 9 0 .250 200 377 2-5-0 1-4-0 2-7-0 1-2-0 1-3-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 8 4 0 .667 293 271 5-1-0 3-3-0 7-2-0 1-2-0 3-1-0
Tennessee 7 5 0 .583 276 234 4-2-0 3-3-0 5-4-0 2-1-0 2-2-0
Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 261 257 4-3-0 2-3-0 5-6-0 1-0-0 3-2-0
Jacksonville 4 8 0 .333 220 292 2-4-0 2-4-0 4-5-0 0-3-0 1-4-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 10 2 0 .833 406 219 5-1-0 5-1-0 6-2-0 4-0-0 3-1-0
Pittsburgh 7 5 0 .583 236 225 5-2-0 2-3-0 6-3-0 1-2-0 3-2-0
Cleveland 5 7 0 .417 246 272 3-3-0 2-4-0 5-4-0 0-3-0 2-1-0
Cincinnati 1 11 0 .083 179 298 1-5-0 0-6-0 1-7-0 0-4-0 0-4-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 8 4 0 .667 348 265 3-3-0 5-1-0 6-3-0 2-1-0 4-0-0
Oakland 6 6 0 .500 237 324 5-1-0 1-5-0 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0
Denver 4 8 0 .333 198 237 3-3-0 1-5-0 4-5-0 0-3-0 2-2-0
L.A. Chargers 4 8 0 .333 244 241 2-4-0 2-4-0 2-7-0 2-1-0 0-4-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Dallas 6 6 0 .500 310 236 3-3-0 3-3-0 5-3-0 1-3-0 4-0-0
Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 274 284 3-3-0 2-4-0 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-1-0
Washington 3 9 0 .250 173 290 1-5-0 2-4-0 2-6-0 1-3-0 0-3-0
N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 230 339 1-5-0 1-5-0 2-7-0 0-3-0 1-2-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
y-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 298 248 5-1-0 5-1-0 8-2-0 2-0-0 4-1-0
Tampa Bay 5 7 0 .417 340 346 1-4-0 4-3-0 4-6-0 1-1-0 2-3-0
Carolina 5 7 0 .417 280 320 2-4-0 3-3-0 2-7-0 3-0-0 1-3-0
Atlanta 3 9 0 .250 260 323 1-5-0 2-4-0 3-6-0 0-3-0 2-2-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 289 255 5-1-0 4-2-0 6-2-0 3-1-0 3-0-0
Minnesota 8 3 0 .727 289 205 5-0-0 3-3-0 6-2-0 2-1-0 1-2-0
Chicago 6 6 0 .500 212 208 3-3-0 3-3-0 5-4-0 1-2-0 3-1-0
Detroit 3 8 1 .292 280 315 2-4-0 1-4-1 2-6-1 1-2-0 0-4-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
San Francisco 10 2 0 .833 349 183 5-1-0 5-1-0 7-1-0 3-1-0 3-1-0
Seattle 9 2 0 .818 292 263 3-2-0 6-0-0 6-1-0 3-1-0 3-0-0
L.A. Rams 7 5 0 .583 283 250 3-3-0 4-2-0 5-3-0 2-2-0 1-2-0
Arizona 3 8 1 .292 255 351 1-4-1 2-4-0 2-7-1 1-1-0 0-4-0

y-clinched division

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 24, Detroit 20

Buffalo 26, Dallas 15

New Orleans 26, Atlanta 18

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 20, San Francisco 17

Green Bay 31, N.Y. Giants 13

Tennessee 31, Indianapolis 17

Pittsburgh 20, Cleveland 13

Cincinnati 22, N.Y. Jets 6

Tampa Bay 28, Jacksonville 11

Miami 37, Philadelphia 31

Washington 29, Carolina 21

L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 7

Kansas City 40, Oakland 9

Denver 23, L.A. Chargers 20

Houston 28, New England 22

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5

Dallas at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 9

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.

