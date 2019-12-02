|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|322
|145
|Buffalo
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|257
|188
|N.Y. Jets
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|204
|280
|Miami
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|200
|377
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|293
|271
|Tennessee
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|276
|234
|Indianapolis
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|261
|257
|Jacksonville
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|220
|292
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|406
|219
|Pittsburgh
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|236
|225
|Cleveland
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|246
|272
|Cincinnati
|1
|11
|0
|.083
|179
|298
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|348
|265
|Oakland
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|237
|324
|Denver
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|198
|237
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|244
|241
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|310
|236
|Philadelphia
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|274
|284
|Washington
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|173
|290
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|10
|0
|.167
|230
|339
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-New Orleans
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|298
|248
|Tampa Bay
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|340
|346
|Carolina
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|280
|320
|Atlanta
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|260
|323
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|289
|255
|Minnesota
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|319
|242
|Chicago
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|212
|208
|Detroit
|3
|8
|1
|.292
|280
|315
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Seattle
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|329
|293
|San Francisco
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|349
|183
|L.A. Rams
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|283
|250
|Arizona
|3
|8
|1
|.292
|255
|351
y-clinched division
___
Chicago 24, Detroit 20
Buffalo 26, Dallas 15
New Orleans 26, Atlanta 18
Baltimore 20, San Francisco 17
Green Bay 31, N.Y. Giants 13
Tennessee 31, Indianapolis 17
Pittsburgh 20, Cleveland 13
Cincinnati 22, N.Y. Jets 6
Tampa Bay 28, Jacksonville 11
Miami 37, Philadelphia 31
Washington 29, Carolina 21
L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 7
Kansas City 40, Oakland 9
Denver 23, L.A. Chargers 20
Houston 28, New England 22
Seattle 37, Minnesota 30
Dallas at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.
Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Denver at Houston, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at New England, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.
