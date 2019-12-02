Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National Football League

December 2, 2019 11:36 pm
 
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 2 0 .833 322 145
Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 257 188
N.Y. Jets 4 8 0 .333 204 280
Miami 3 9 0 .250 200 377
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 8 4 0 .667 293 271
Tennessee 7 5 0 .583 276 234
Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 261 257
Jacksonville 4 8 0 .333 220 292
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 10 2 0 .833 406 219
Pittsburgh 7 5 0 .583 236 225
Cleveland 5 7 0 .417 246 272
Cincinnati 1 11 0 .083 179 298
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 8 4 0 .667 348 265
Oakland 6 6 0 .500 237 324
Denver 4 8 0 .333 198 237
L.A. Chargers 4 8 0 .333 244 241
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 6 0 .500 310 236
Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 274 284
Washington 3 9 0 .250 173 290
N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 230 339
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 298 248
Tampa Bay 5 7 0 .417 340 346
Carolina 5 7 0 .417 280 320
Atlanta 3 9 0 .250 260 323
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 289 255
Minnesota 8 4 0 .667 319 242
Chicago 6 6 0 .500 212 208
Detroit 3 8 1 .292 280 315
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 10 2 0 .833 329 293
San Francisco 10 2 0 .833 349 183
L.A. Rams 7 5 0 .583 283 250
Arizona 3 8 1 .292 255 351

y-clinched division

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 24, Detroit 20

Buffalo 26, Dallas 15

New Orleans 26, Atlanta 18

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 20, San Francisco 17

Green Bay 31, N.Y. Giants 13

Tennessee 31, Indianapolis 17

Pittsburgh 20, Cleveland 13

Cincinnati 22, N.Y. Jets 6

Tampa Bay 28, Jacksonville 11

Miami 37, Philadelphia 31

Washington 29, Carolina 21

L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 7

Kansas City 40, Oakland 9

Denver 23, L.A. Chargers 20

Houston 28, New England 22

Monday’s Games

Seattle 37, Minnesota 30

Thursday, Dec. 5

Dallas at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 8

Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 9

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.

