|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|New England
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|322
|145
|5-0-0
|5-2-0
|6-2-0
|4-0-0
|4-0-0
|Buffalo
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|257
|188
|4-2-0
|5-1-0
|6-2-0
|3-1-0
|3-1-0
|N.Y. Jets
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|204
|280
|3-3-0
|1-5-0
|1-7-0
|3-1-0
|0-4-0
|Miami
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|200
|377
|2-5-0
|1-4-0
|2-7-0
|1-2-0
|1-3-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Houston
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|293
|271
|5-1-0
|3-3-0
|7-2-0
|1-2-0
|3-1-0
|Tennessee
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|276
|234
|4-2-0
|3-3-0
|5-4-0
|2-1-0
|2-2-0
|Indianapolis
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|261
|257
|4-3-0
|2-3-0
|5-6-0
|1-0-0
|3-2-0
|Jacksonville
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|220
|292
|2-4-0
|2-4-0
|4-5-0
|0-3-0
|1-4-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Baltimore
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|406
|219
|5-1-0
|5-1-0
|6-2-0
|4-0-0
|3-1-0
|Pittsburgh
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|236
|225
|5-2-0
|2-3-0
|6-3-0
|1-2-0
|3-2-0
|Cleveland
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|246
|272
|3-3-0
|2-4-0
|5-4-0
|0-3-0
|2-1-0
|Cincinnati
|1
|11
|0
|.083
|179
|298
|1-5-0
|0-6-0
|1-7-0
|0-4-0
|0-4-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|348
|265
|3-3-0
|5-1-0
|6-3-0
|2-1-0
|4-0-0
|Oakland
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|237
|324
|5-1-0
|1-5-0
|4-4-0
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|Denver
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|198
|237
|3-3-0
|1-5-0
|4-5-0
|0-3-0
|2-2-0
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|244
|241
|2-4-0
|2-4-0
|2-7-0
|2-1-0
|0-4-0
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Dallas
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|310
|236
|3-3-0
|3-3-0
|5-3-0
|1-3-0
|4-0-0
|Philadelphia
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|274
|284
|3-3-0
|2-4-0
|3-5-0
|2-2-0
|1-1-0
|Washington
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|173
|290
|1-5-0
|2-4-0
|2-6-0
|1-3-0
|0-3-0
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|10
|0
|.167
|230
|339
|1-5-0
|1-5-0
|2-7-0
|0-3-0
|1-2-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|y-New Orleans
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|298
|248
|5-1-0
|5-1-0
|8-2-0
|2-0-0
|4-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|340
|346
|1-4-0
|4-3-0
|4-6-0
|1-1-0
|2-3-0
|Carolina
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|280
|320
|2-4-0
|3-3-0
|2-7-0
|3-0-0
|1-3-0
|Atlanta
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|260
|323
|1-5-0
|2-4-0
|3-6-0
|0-3-0
|2-2-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Green Bay
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|289
|255
|5-1-0
|4-2-0
|6-2-0
|3-1-0
|3-0-0
|Minnesota
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|319
|242
|5-0-0
|3-4-0
|6-3-0
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|Chicago
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|212
|208
|3-3-0
|3-3-0
|5-4-0
|1-2-0
|3-1-0
|Detroit
|3
|8
|1
|.292
|280
|315
|2-4-0
|1-4-1
|2-6-1
|1-2-0
|0-4-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Seattle
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|329
|293
|4-2-0
|6-0-0
|7-1-0
|3-1-0
|3-0-0
|San Francisco
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|349
|183
|5-1-0
|5-1-0
|7-1-0
|3-1-0
|3-1-0
|L.A. Rams
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|283
|250
|3-3-0
|4-2-0
|5-3-0
|2-2-0
|1-2-0
|Arizona
|3
|8
|1
|.292
|255
|351
|1-4-1
|2-4-0
|2-7-1
|1-1-0
|0-4-0
y-clinched division
___
Dallas at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.
Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
San Francisco at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Denver at Houston, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at New England, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 1 p.m.
New England at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.
Indianapolis at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.
