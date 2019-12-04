Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Football League

December 4, 2019 10:10 am
 
3 min read
      
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
New England 10 2 0 .833 322 145 5-0-0 5-2-0 6-2-0 4-0-0 4-0-0
Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 257 188 4-2-0 5-1-0 6-2-0 3-1-0 3-1-0
N.Y. Jets 4 8 0 .333 204 280 3-3-0 1-5-0 1-7-0 3-1-0 0-4-0
Miami 3 9 0 .250 200 377 2-5-0 1-4-0 2-7-0 1-2-0 1-3-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Houston 8 4 0 .667 293 271 5-1-0 3-3-0 7-2-0 1-2-0 3-1-0
Tennessee 7 5 0 .583 276 234 4-2-0 3-3-0 5-4-0 2-1-0 2-2-0
Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 261 257 4-3-0 2-3-0 5-6-0 1-0-0 3-2-0
Jacksonville 4 8 0 .333 220 292 2-4-0 2-4-0 4-5-0 0-3-0 1-4-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Baltimore 10 2 0 .833 406 219 5-1-0 5-1-0 6-2-0 4-0-0 3-1-0
Pittsburgh 7 5 0 .583 236 225 5-2-0 2-3-0 6-3-0 1-2-0 3-2-0
Cleveland 5 7 0 .417 246 272 3-3-0 2-4-0 5-4-0 0-3-0 2-1-0
Cincinnati 1 11 0 .083 179 298 1-5-0 0-6-0 1-7-0 0-4-0 0-4-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div
Kansas City 8 4 0 .667 348 265 3-3-0 5-1-0 6-3-0 2-1-0 4-0-0
Oakland 6 6 0 .500 237 324 5-1-0 1-5-0 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0
Denver 4 8 0 .333 198 237 3-3-0 1-5-0 4-5-0 0-3-0 2-2-0
L.A. Chargers 4 8 0 .333 244 241 2-4-0 2-4-0 2-7-0 2-1-0 0-4-0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Dallas 6 6 0 .500 310 236 3-3-0 3-3-0 5-3-0 1-3-0 4-0-0
Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 274 284 3-3-0 2-4-0 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-1-0
Washington 3 9 0 .250 173 290 1-5-0 2-4-0 2-6-0 1-3-0 0-3-0
N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 230 339 1-5-0 1-5-0 2-7-0 0-3-0 1-2-0
South
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
y-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 298 248 5-1-0 5-1-0 8-2-0 2-0-0 4-1-0
Tampa Bay 5 7 0 .417 340 346 1-4-0 4-3-0 4-6-0 1-1-0 2-3-0
Carolina 5 7 0 .417 280 320 2-4-0 3-3-0 2-7-0 3-0-0 1-3-0
Atlanta 3 9 0 .250 260 323 1-5-0 2-4-0 3-6-0 0-3-0 2-2-0
North
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 289 255 5-1-0 4-2-0 6-2-0 3-1-0 3-0-0
Minnesota 8 4 0 .667 319 242 5-0-0 3-4-0 6-3-0 2-1-0 1-2-0
Chicago 6 6 0 .500 212 208 3-3-0 3-3-0 5-4-0 1-2-0 3-1-0
Detroit 3 8 1 .292 280 315 2-4-0 1-4-1 2-6-1 1-2-0 0-4-0
West
W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div
Seattle 10 2 0 .833 329 293 4-2-0 6-0-0 7-1-0 3-1-0 3-0-0
San Francisco 10 2 0 .833 349 183 5-1-0 5-1-0 7-1-0 3-1-0 3-1-0
L.A. Rams 7 5 0 .583 283 250 3-3-0 4-2-0 5-3-0 2-2-0 1-2-0
Arizona 3 8 1 .292 255 351 1-4-1 2-4-0 2-7-1 1-1-0 0-4-0

y-clinched division

___

Thursday’s Games

Dallas at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

San Francisco at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12

N.Y. Jets at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Chicago at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

New England at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16

Indianapolis at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|5 The CyberMaryland Conference 2019
12|6 Military Officer Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified