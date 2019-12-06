Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Football League

December 6, 2019 12:03 am
 
1 min read
      
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 2 0 .833 322 145
Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 257 188
N.Y. Jets 4 8 0 .333 204 280
Miami 3 9 0 .250 200 377
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 8 4 0 .667 293 271
Tennessee 7 5 0 .583 276 234
Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 261 257
Jacksonville 4 8 0 .333 220 292
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 10 2 0 .833 406 219
Pittsburgh 7 5 0 .583 236 225
Cleveland 5 7 0 .417 246 272
Cincinnati 1 11 0 .083 179 298
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 8 4 0 .667 348 265
Oakland 6 6 0 .500 237 324
Denver 4 8 0 .333 198 237
L.A. Chargers 4 8 0 .333 244 241
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 7 0 .462 334 267
Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 274 284
Washington 3 9 0 .250 173 290
N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 230 339
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 298 248
Tampa Bay 5 7 0 .417 340 346
Carolina 5 7 0 .417 280 320
Atlanta 3 9 0 .250 260 323
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 289 255
Minnesota 8 4 0 .667 319 242
Chicago 7 6 0 .538 243 232
Detroit 3 8 1 .292 280 315
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 10 2 0 .833 329 293
San Francisco 10 2 0 .833 349 183
L.A. Rams 7 5 0 .583 283 250
Arizona 3 8 1 .292 255 351

y-clinched division

___

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 31, Dallas 24

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

        Insight by Infor: Learn how DoD is overcoming readiness challenges in this exclusive executive briefing.

San Francisco at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12

N.Y. Jets at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Chicago at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

New England at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16

Indianapolis at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army aircrewman sits at the back CH-47 chinook

Today in History

1865: 13th Amendment ratified