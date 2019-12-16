Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NBA Calendar

December 16, 2019 9:39 am
 
Jan. 5 — 10-day contracts can be signed.

Jan. 10 — All contracts guaranteed for rest of season.

Feb. 6 — Trade deadline (3 p.m. EST)

Feb. 14-16 — All-Star weekend, Chicago.

April 15 — Regular season ends.

April 18 — Playoffs begin.

May 19 — Draft lottery, Chicago.

May 21-24 — Draft combine, Chicago.

June 4 — NBA Finals begin.

June 25 — NBA draft.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

