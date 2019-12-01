Listen Live Sports

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Maine 7 2 .778
Delaware 4 4 .500
Raptors 3 4 .429 3
Westchester 2 7 .222 5
Long Island 1 7 .125
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 8 1 .889
Grand Rapids 8 3 .727 1
Canton 7 3 .700
Windy City 5 4 .556 3
Fort Wayne 1 8 .111 7
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 5 3 .625
Capital City 5 4 .556 ½
College Park 4 5 .444
Greensboro 3 6 .333
Erie 3 7 .300 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 8 0 1.000
Sioux Falls 5 6 .455
Iowa 4 5 .444
Oklahoma City 3 4 .429
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Stockton 7 3 .700
South Bay 4 4 .500 2
Agua Caliente 4 4 .500 2
Santa Cruz 4 5 .444
Northern Arizona 2 6 .250 4
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 5 2 .714
Texas 6 4 .600 ½
Austin 4 5 .444 2
Rio Grande Valley 2 8 .200

Saturday’s Games

Canton 110, College Park 100

Grand Rapids 98, Texas 93, OT

Memphis 133, Oklahoma City 113

Sioux Falls 129, Northern Arizona 94

Rio Grande Valley 133, South Bay 129

Stockton 111, Iowa 107

Sunday’s Games

Maine 116, Long Island 114

Capital City 123, Greensboro 117

Delaware at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Rio Grande Valley at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland at Capital City, 11:30 a.m.

Greensboro at College Park, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Santa Cruz at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at South Bay, 10 p.m.

