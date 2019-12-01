|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Delaware
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Raptors
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Westchester
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|Long Island
|1
|7
|.125
|5½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Grand Rapids
|8
|3
|.727
|1
|Canton
|7
|3
|.700
|1½
|Windy City
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Fort Wayne
|1
|8
|.111
|7
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Capital City
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|College Park
|4
|5
|.444
|1
|Greensboro
|3
|6
|.333
|2
|Erie
|3
|7
|.300
|2½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|8
|0
|1.000
|—
|Sioux Falls
|5
|6
|.455
|4½
|Iowa
|4
|5
|.444
|4½
|Oklahoma City
|3
|4
|.429
|4½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|South Bay
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Agua Caliente
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Santa Cruz
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|Northern Arizona
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Texas
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|Austin
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Rio Grande Valley
|2
|8
|.200
|4½
___
Canton 110, College Park 100
Grand Rapids 98, Texas 93, OT
Memphis 133, Oklahoma City 113
Sioux Falls 129, Northern Arizona 94
Rio Grande Valley 133, South Bay 129
Stockton 111, Iowa 107
Maine 116, Long Island 114
Capital City 123, Greensboro 117
Delaware 109, Lakeland 83
Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Lakeland at Capital City, 11:30 a.m.
Greensboro at College Park, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Austin at Texas, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at South Bay, 10 p.m.
