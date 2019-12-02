Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NBA G League

December 2, 2019 10:09 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Maine 7 2 .778
Delaware 5 4 .556 2
Raptors 3 4 .429 3
Westchester 2 7 .222 5
Long Island 1 7 .125
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 8 1 .889
Grand Rapids 8 3 .727 1
Canton 7 3 .700
Windy City 5 4 .556 3
Fort Wayne 2 8 .200
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 5 4 .556
Capital City 5 4 .556
College Park 4 5 .444 1
Greensboro 3 6 .333 2
Erie 3 7 .300
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 8 0 1.000
Iowa 5 5 .500 4
Sioux Falls 5 6 .455
Oklahoma City 3 5 .375 5
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Stockton 7 3 .700
South Bay 4 4 .500 2
Santa Cruz 5 5 .500 2
Agua Caliente 4 5 .444
Northern Arizona 2 6 .250 4
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 5 2 .714
Texas 6 4 .600 ½
Austin 4 5 .444 2
Rio Grande Valley 2 9 .182 5

___

Sunday’s Games

Maine 116, Long Island 114

Capital City 123, Greensboro 117

Delaware 109, Lakeland 83

Santa Cruz 106, Agua Caliente 97

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne 113, Rio Grande Valley 111

Iowa 124, Oklahoma City 115

Grand Rapids at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland at Capital City, 11:30 a.m.

Greensboro at College Park, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Santa Cruz at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Long Island at Raptors, 11 a.m.

Fort Wayne at Erie, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Canton, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Maine, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Windy City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

