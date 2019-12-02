All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Maine 7 2 .778 — Delaware 5 4 .556 2 Raptors 3 4 .429 3 Westchester 2 7 .222 5 Long Island 1 7 .125 5½ Central Division W L Pct GB Wisconsin 8 1 .889 — Grand Rapids 8 3 .727 1 Canton 7 3 .700 1½ Windy City 5 4 .556 3 Fort Wayne 2 8 .200 6½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 5 4 .556 — Capital City 5 4 .556 — College Park 4 5 .444 1 Greensboro 3 6 .333 2 Erie 3 7 .300 2½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Memphis 8 0 1.000 — Iowa 5 5 .500 4 Sioux Falls 5 6 .455 4½ Oklahoma City 3 5 .375 5 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Stockton 7 3 .700 — South Bay 4 4 .500 2 Santa Cruz 5 5 .500 2 Agua Caliente 4 5 .444 2½ Northern Arizona 2 6 .250 4 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 5 2 .714 — Texas 6 4 .600 ½ Austin 4 5 .444 2 Rio Grande Valley 2 9 .182 5

___

Sunday’s Games

Maine 116, Long Island 114

Capital City 123, Greensboro 117

Delaware 109, Lakeland 83

Advertisement

Santa Cruz 106, Agua Caliente 97

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne 113, Rio Grande Valley 111

Iowa 124, Oklahoma City 115

Grand Rapids at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland at Capital City, 11:30 a.m.

Greensboro at College Park, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Santa Cruz at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Long Island at Raptors, 11 a.m.

Fort Wayne at Erie, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Canton, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Maine, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Windy City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.