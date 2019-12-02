|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Delaware
|5
|4
|.556
|2
|Raptors
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Westchester
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|Long Island
|1
|7
|.125
|5½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|8
|1
|.889
|—
|Grand Rapids
|8
|3
|.727
|1
|Canton
|7
|3
|.700
|1½
|Windy City
|5
|4
|.556
|3
|Fort Wayne
|2
|8
|.200
|6½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Capital City
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|College Park
|4
|5
|.444
|1
|Greensboro
|3
|6
|.333
|2
|Erie
|3
|7
|.300
|2½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|8
|0
|1.000
|—
|Iowa
|5
|5
|.500
|4
|Sioux Falls
|5
|6
|.455
|4½
|Oklahoma City
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|South Bay
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Santa Cruz
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Agua Caliente
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|Northern Arizona
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Texas
|6
|4
|.600
|½
|Austin
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Rio Grande Valley
|2
|9
|.182
|5
Maine 116, Long Island 114
Capital City 123, Greensboro 117
Delaware 109, Lakeland 83
Santa Cruz 106, Agua Caliente 97
Fort Wayne 113, Rio Grande Valley 111
Iowa 124, Oklahoma City 115
Grand Rapids at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Lakeland at Capital City, 11:30 a.m.
Greensboro at College Park, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Austin at Texas, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Long Island at Raptors, 11 a.m.
Fort Wayne at Erie, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Canton, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Maine, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Windy City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
