All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Maine 7 2 .778 — Delaware 6 4 .600 1½ Raptors 3 5 .375 3½ Westchester 2 7 .222 5 Long Island 1 8 .111 6 Central Division W L Pct GB Wisconsin 9 1 .900 — Canton 7 3 .700 2 Grand Rapids 8 4 .667 2 Windy City 5 4 .556 3½ Fort Wayne 2 8 .200 7 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 6 4 .600 — Capital City 5 5 .500 1 College Park 5 5 .500 1 Greensboro 3 7 .300 3 Erie 3 7 .300 3 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Memphis 8 0 1.000 — Iowa 5 5 .500 4 Sioux Falls 5 6 .455 4½ Oklahoma City 3 5 .375 5 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Stockton 7 3 .700 — South Bay 4 4 .500 2 Santa Cruz 5 5 .500 2 Agua Caliente 4 5 .444 2½ Northern Arizona 2 6 .250 4 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 6 2 .750 — Texas 6 4 .600 1 Austin 4 5 .444 2½ Rio Grande Valley 2 9 .182 5½

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne 113, Rio Grande Valley 111

Iowa 124, Oklahoma City 115

Salt Lake City 98, Grand Rapids 88

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland 107, Capital City 106

College Park 130, Greensboro 108

Delaware 115, Raptors 106

Wisconsin 125, Long Island 116

Memphis at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Santa Cruz at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Long Island at Raptors, 11 a.m.

Fort Wayne at Erie, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Canton, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Maine, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Windy City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Capital City at Delaware, 7 p.m.

College Park at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

