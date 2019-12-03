|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Delaware
|6
|4
|.600
|1½
|Raptors
|3
|5
|.375
|3½
|Westchester
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|Long Island
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|9
|1
|.900
|—
|Canton
|7
|3
|.700
|2
|Grand Rapids
|8
|4
|.667
|2
|Windy City
|5
|4
|.556
|3½
|Fort Wayne
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Capital City
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|College Park
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|Greensboro
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|Erie
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|8
|0
|1.000
|—
|Iowa
|5
|5
|.500
|4
|Sioux Falls
|5
|6
|.455
|4½
|Oklahoma City
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|South Bay
|4
|4
|.500
|2
|Santa Cruz
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Agua Caliente
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|Northern Arizona
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|6
|2
|.750
|—
|Texas
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Austin
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|Rio Grande Valley
|2
|9
|.182
|5½
___
Fort Wayne 113, Rio Grande Valley 111
Iowa 124, Oklahoma City 115
Salt Lake City 98, Grand Rapids 88
Lakeland 107, Capital City 106
College Park 130, Greensboro 108
Delaware 115, Raptors 106
Wisconsin 125, Long Island 116
Memphis at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Austin at Texas, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Long Island at Raptors, 11 a.m.
Fort Wayne at Erie, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Canton, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Maine, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Windy City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Capital City at Delaware, 7 p.m.
College Park at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
