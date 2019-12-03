Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

December 3, 2019 9:18 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Maine 7 2 .778
Delaware 6 4 .600
Raptors 3 5 .375
Westchester 2 7 .222 5
Long Island 1 8 .111 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 9 1 .900
Canton 7 3 .700 2
Grand Rapids 8 4 .667 2
Windy City 5 4 .556
Fort Wayne 2 8 .200 7
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 6 4 .600
Capital City 5 5 .500 1
College Park 5 5 .500 1
Greensboro 3 7 .300 3
Erie 3 7 .300 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 8 0 1.000
Iowa 5 5 .500 4
Sioux Falls 5 6 .455
Oklahoma City 3 5 .375 5
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Stockton 7 3 .700
South Bay 4 4 .500 2
Santa Cruz 5 5 .500 2
Agua Caliente 4 5 .444
Northern Arizona 2 6 .250 4
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 6 2 .750
Texas 6 4 .600 1
Austin 4 5 .444
Rio Grande Valley 2 9 .182

___

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne 113, Rio Grande Valley 111

Iowa 124, Oklahoma City 115

Salt Lake City 98, Grand Rapids 88

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland 107, Capital City 106

College Park 130, Greensboro 108

Delaware 115, Raptors 106

Wisconsin 125, Long Island 116

Memphis at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Santa Cruz at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Austin at Texas, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Long Island at Raptors, 11 a.m.

Fort Wayne at Erie, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Canton, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Maine, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Windy City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Capital City at Delaware, 7 p.m.

College Park at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

