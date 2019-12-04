Listen Live Sports

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Maine 7 2 .778
Delaware 6 4 .600
Raptors 3 5 .375
Westchester 3 7 .300
Long Island 1 8 .111 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 9 1 .900
Canton 7 3 .700 2
Grand Rapids 8 4 .667 2
Windy City 5 4 .556
Fort Wayne 2 8 .200 7
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 6 4 .600
Capital City 5 5 .500 1
College Park 5 5 .500 1
Greensboro 3 7 .300 3
Erie 3 7 .300 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 9 0 1.000
Iowa 5 5 .500
Sioux Falls 5 6 .455 5
Oklahoma City 3 5 .375
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Stockton 7 3 .700
South Bay 4 4 .500 2
Santa Cruz 5 6 .455
Agua Caliente 4 5 .444
Northern Arizona 2 7 .222
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 6 2 .750
Texas 6 4 .600 1
Austin 4 5 .444
Rio Grande Valley 2 9 .182

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland 107, Capital City 106

College Park 130, Greensboro 108

Delaware 115, Raptors 106

Wisconsin 125, Long Island 116

Memphis 116, Northern Arizona 110

Wednesday’s Games

Westchester 104, Santa Cruz 100

Austin at Texas, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Long Island at Raptors, 11 a.m.

Fort Wayne at Erie, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Canton, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Maine, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Windy City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Capital City at Delaware, 7 p.m.

College Park at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Canton at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Erie, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Austin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

