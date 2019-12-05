Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

December 5, 2019 10:39 pm
 
1 min read
      
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Maine 7 3 .700
Delaware 6 4 .600 1
Raptors 3 6 .333
Westchester 3 7 .300 4
Long Island 2 8 .200 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 10 1 .909
Canton 8 3 .727 2
Grand Rapids 8 5 .615 3
Windy City 5 4 .556 4
Fort Wayne 2 9 .182 8
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 6 4 .600
Capital City 5 5 .500 1
College Park 5 5 .500 1
Erie 4 7 .364
Greensboro 3 7 .300 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 10 0 1.000
Iowa 5 5 .500 5
Sioux Falls 5 6 .455
Oklahoma City 3 5 .375 6
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Stockton 7 3 .700
South Bay 5 4 .556
Santa Cruz 5 6 .455
Agua Caliente 4 5 .444
Northern Arizona 2 8 .200 5
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 6 2 .750
Texas 6 5 .545
Austin 5 5 .500 2
Rio Grande Valley 2 10 .167 6

___

Wednesday’s Games

Westchester 104, Santa Cruz 100

Austin 137, Texas 126

South Bay 129, Grand Rapids 122

Thursday’s Games

Long Island 117, Raptors 116

Canton 116, Rio Grande Valley 109

Erie 131, Fort Wayne 124, 3OT

Wisconsin 123, Maine 118

Memphis 130, Northern Arizona 104

South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Windy City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Capital City at Delaware, 7 p.m.

College Park at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Canton at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Erie, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Austin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Grand Rapids at College Park, 2 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Windy City at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.

