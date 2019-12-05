|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Delaware
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Raptors
|3
|6
|.333
|3½
|Westchester
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|Long Island
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|10
|1
|.909
|—
|Canton
|8
|3
|.727
|2
|Grand Rapids
|8
|5
|.615
|3
|Windy City
|5
|4
|.556
|4
|Fort Wayne
|2
|9
|.182
|8
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Capital City
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|College Park
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|Erie
|4
|7
|.364
|2½
|Greensboro
|3
|7
|.300
|3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|10
|0
|1.000
|—
|Iowa
|5
|5
|.500
|5
|Sioux Falls
|5
|6
|.455
|5½
|Oklahoma City
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|South Bay
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Santa Cruz
|5
|6
|.455
|2½
|Agua Caliente
|4
|5
|.444
|2½
|Northern Arizona
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Texas
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|Austin
|5
|5
|.500
|2½
|Rio Grande Valley
|2
|10
|.167
|6½
___
Westchester 104, Santa Cruz 100
Austin 137, Texas 126
South Bay 129, Grand Rapids 122
Long Island 117, Raptors 116
Canton 116, Rio Grande Valley 109
Erie 131, Fort Wayne 124, 3OT
Wisconsin 123, Maine 118
Memphis 130, Northern Arizona 104
Salt Lake City 113, South Bay 100
Windy City at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Capital City at Delaware, 7 p.m.
College Park at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Canton at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Erie, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Austin, 8 p.m.
Memphis at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Grand Rapids at College Park, 2 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Windy City at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.