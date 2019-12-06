|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Maine
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Delaware
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Raptors
|3
|6
|.333
|3½
|Westchester
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|Long Island
|2
|9
|.182
|5½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|10
|1
|.909
|—
|Canton
|8
|3
|.727
|2
|Grand Rapids
|9
|5
|.643
|2½
|Windy City
|5
|5
|.500
|4½
|Fort Wayne
|2
|9
|.182
|8
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|Capital City
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|College Park
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Erie
|4
|7
|.364
|3
|Greensboro
|3
|8
|.273
|4
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|10
|0
|1.000
|—
|Iowa
|5
|5
|.500
|5
|Sioux Falls
|5
|6
|.455
|5½
|Oklahoma City
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|South Bay
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Santa Cruz
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Agua Caliente
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Northern Arizona
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Texas
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|Austin
|5
|5
|.500
|2½
|Rio Grande Valley
|2
|10
|.167
|6½
___
Long Island 117, Raptors 116
Canton 116, Rio Grande Valley 109
Erie 131, Fort Wayne 124, 3OT
Wisconsin 123, Maine 118
Memphis 130, Northern Arizona 104
Salt Lake City 113, South Bay 100
Agua Caliente 105, Windy City 102
Delaware 110, Capital City 109
Grand Rapids 116, College Park 100
Lakeland 112, Greensboro 111
Santa Cruz 119, Long Island 109
Sioux Falls at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Canton at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Erie, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Austin, 8 p.m.
Memphis at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Grand Rapids at College Park, 2 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Windy City at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Agua Caliente, 2 p.m.
Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.
