NBA G League

December 6, 2019 10:46 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Maine 7 3 .700
Delaware 7 4 .636 ½
Raptors 3 6 .333
Westchester 3 7 .300 4
Long Island 2 9 .182
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 10 1 .909
Canton 8 3 .727 2
Grand Rapids 9 5 .643
Windy City 5 5 .500
Fort Wayne 2 9 .182 8
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 7 4 .636
Capital City 5 6 .455 2
College Park 5 6 .455 2
Erie 4 7 .364 3
Greensboro 3 8 .273 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 10 0 1.000
Iowa 5 5 .500 5
Sioux Falls 5 7 .417 6
Oklahoma City 3 5 .375 6
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Stockton 7 3 .700
South Bay 5 5 .500 2
Santa Cruz 6 6 .500 2
Agua Caliente 5 5 .500 2
Northern Arizona 2 8 .200 5
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 7 2 .778
Austin 6 5 .545 2
Texas 6 5 .545 2
Rio Grande Valley 2 10 .167

Thursday’s Games

Long Island 117, Raptors 116

Canton 116, Rio Grande Valley 109

Erie 131, Fort Wayne 124, 3OT

Wisconsin 123, Maine 118

Memphis 130, Northern Arizona 104

Salt Lake City 113, South Bay 100

Agua Caliente 105, Windy City 102

Friday’s Games

Delaware 110, Capital City 109

Grand Rapids 116, College Park 100

Lakeland 112, Greensboro 111

Santa Cruz 119, Long Island 109

Austin 116, Sioux Falls 107

Saturday’s Games

Canton at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Erie, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Austin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Grand Rapids at College Park, 2 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Windy City at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Memphis at Agua Caliente, 2 p.m.

Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.

