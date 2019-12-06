All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Maine 7 3 .700 — Delaware 7 4 .636 ½ Raptors 3 6 .333 3½ Westchester 3 7 .300 4 Long Island 2 9 .182 5½ Central Division W L Pct GB Wisconsin 10 1 .909 — Canton 8 3 .727 2 Grand Rapids 9 5 .643 2½ Windy City 5 5 .500 4½ Fort Wayne 2 9 .182 8 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 7 4 .636 — Capital City 5 6 .455 2 College Park 5 6 .455 2 Erie 4 7 .364 3 Greensboro 3 8 .273 4 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Memphis 10 0 1.000 — Iowa 5 5 .500 5 Sioux Falls 5 7 .417 6 Oklahoma City 3 5 .375 6 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Stockton 7 3 .700 — South Bay 5 5 .500 2 Santa Cruz 6 6 .500 2 Agua Caliente 5 5 .500 2 Northern Arizona 2 8 .200 5 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 7 2 .778 — Austin 6 5 .545 2 Texas 6 5 .545 2 Rio Grande Valley 2 10 .167 6½

Thursday’s Games

Long Island 117, Raptors 116

Canton 116, Rio Grande Valley 109

Erie 131, Fort Wayne 124, 3OT

Wisconsin 123, Maine 118

Memphis 130, Northern Arizona 104

Salt Lake City 113, South Bay 100

Agua Caliente 105, Windy City 102

Friday’s Games

Delaware 110, Capital City 109

Grand Rapids 116, College Park 100

Lakeland 112, Greensboro 111

Santa Cruz 119, Long Island 109

Austin 116, Sioux Falls 107

Saturday’s Games

Canton at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.

Greensboro at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Erie, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Austin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Grand Rapids at College Park, 2 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Windy City at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Memphis at Agua Caliente, 2 p.m.

Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.

