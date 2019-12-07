Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

December 7, 2019
 
< a min read
      
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Delaware 8 4 .667
Maine 7 4 .636 ½
Westchester 4 7 .364
Raptors 3 7 .300 4
Long Island 2 9 .182
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 10 1 .909
Canton 8 4 .667
Grand Rapids 9 5 .643
Windy City 5 5 .500
Fort Wayne 3 9 .250
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 7 5 .583
Capital City 6 6 .500 1
College Park 5 6 .455
Greensboro 4 8 .333 3
Erie 4 8 .333 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 10 0 1.000
Iowa 5 5 .500 5
Sioux Falls 5 7 .417 6
Oklahoma City 3 5 .375 6
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Stockton 7 3 .700
South Bay 5 5 .500 2
Santa Cruz 6 6 .500 2
Agua Caliente 5 5 .500 2
Northern Arizona 2 8 .200 5
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 7 2 .778
Austin 6 5 .545 2
Texas 6 5 .545 2
Rio Grande Valley 2 10 .167

Friday’s Games

Delaware 110, Capital City 109

Grand Rapids 116, College Park 100

Lakeland 112, Greensboro 111

Santa Cruz 119, Long Island 109

Austin 116, Sioux Falls 107

Saturday’s Games

Capital City 113, Canton 108

Delaware 128, Maine 123

Fort Wayne 102, Raptors 101

Greensboro 104, Lakeland 94

Westchester 123, Erie 106

Iowa at Austin, 8 p.m.

Memphis at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Grand Rapids at College Park, 2 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Windy City at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Memphis at Agua Caliente, 2 p.m.

Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Texas at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

