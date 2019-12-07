All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Delaware 8 4 .667 — Maine 7 4 .636 ½ Westchester 4 7 .364 3½ Raptors 3 7 .300 4 Long Island 2 9 .182 5½ Central Division W L Pct GB Wisconsin 11 1 .917 — Canton 8 4 .667 3 Grand Rapids 9 5 .643 3 Windy City 5 5 .500 5 Fort Wayne 3 9 .250 8 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 7 5 .583 — Capital City 6 6 .500 1 College Park 5 6 .455 1½ Greensboro 4 8 .333 3 Erie 4 8 .333 3 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Memphis 10 0 1.000 — Iowa 6 5 .545 4½ Sioux Falls 5 7 .417 6 Oklahoma City 3 5 .375 6 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Stockton 7 3 .700 — South Bay 5 5 .500 2 Santa Cruz 6 6 .500 2 Agua Caliente 5 5 .500 2 Northern Arizona 2 8 .200 5 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 7 2 .778 — Texas 6 5 .545 2 Austin 6 6 .500 2½ Rio Grande Valley 2 11 .154 7

___

Friday’s Games

Delaware 110, Capital City 109

Grand Rapids 116, College Park 100

Lakeland 112, Greensboro 111

Advertisement

Santa Cruz 119, Long Island 109

Austin 116, Sioux Falls 107

Saturday’s Games

Capital City 113, Canton 108

Delaware 128, Maine 123

Fort Wayne 102, Raptors 101

Greensboro 104, Lakeland 94

Westchester 123, Erie 106

Iowa 128, Austin 115

Memphis at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin 128, Rio Grande Valley 115

Northern Arizona at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Grand Rapids at College Park, 2 p.m.

Texas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Windy City at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Memphis at Agua Caliente, 2 p.m.

Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Texas at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.