|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Delaware
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Maine
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Westchester
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Raptors
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|Long Island
|2
|9
|.182
|5½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|11
|1
|.917
|—
|Canton
|8
|4
|.667
|3
|Grand Rapids
|9
|5
|.643
|3
|Windy City
|5
|5
|.500
|5
|Fort Wayne
|3
|9
|.250
|8
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|7
|5
|.583
|—
|Capital City
|6
|6
|.500
|1
|College Park
|5
|6
|.455
|1½
|Greensboro
|4
|8
|.333
|3
|Erie
|4
|8
|.333
|3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|10
|1
|.909
|—
|Iowa
|6
|5
|.545
|4
|Sioux Falls
|5
|7
|.417
|5½
|Oklahoma City
|3
|5
|.375
|5½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|South Bay
|6
|5
|.545
|1½
|Santa Cruz
|6
|6
|.500
|2
|Agua Caliente
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Northern Arizona
|2
|8
|.200
|5
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|7
|2
|.778
|—
|Texas
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|Austin
|6
|6
|.500
|2½
|Rio Grande Valley
|2
|11
|.154
|7
___
Delaware 110, Capital City 109
Grand Rapids 116, College Park 100
Lakeland 112, Greensboro 111
Santa Cruz 119, Long Island 109
Austin 116, Sioux Falls 107
Capital City 113, Canton 108
Delaware 128, Maine 123
Fort Wayne 102, Raptors 101
Greensboro 104, Lakeland 94
Westchester 123, Erie 106
Iowa 128, Austin 115
South Bay 125, Memphis 118
Stockton at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Wisconsin 128, Rio Grande Valley 115
Northern Arizona at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Grand Rapids at College Park, 2 p.m.
Texas at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Windy City at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Agua Caliente, 2 p.m.
Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Texas at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.
