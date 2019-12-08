|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Delaware
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Maine
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Westchester
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Raptors
|3
|7
|.300
|4
|Long Island
|2
|9
|.182
|5½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|11
|1
|.917
|—
|Canton
|8
|4
|.667
|3
|Grand Rapids
|9
|6
|.600
|3½
|Windy City
|6
|5
|.545
|4½
|Fort Wayne
|3
|9
|.250
|8
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|7
|5
|.583
|—
|Capital City
|6
|6
|.500
|1
|College Park
|6
|6
|.500
|1
|Greensboro
|4
|8
|.333
|3
|Erie
|4
|8
|.333
|3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|10
|1
|.909
|—
|Iowa
|6
|5
|.545
|4
|Sioux Falls
|5
|7
|.417
|5½
|Oklahoma City
|4
|6
|.400
|5½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|South Bay
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Agua Caliente
|5
|5
|.500
|1½
|Santa Cruz
|6
|7
|.462
|2
|Northern Arizona
|2
|9
|.182
|5
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Texas
|7
|5
|.583
|2
|Austin
|6
|6
|.500
|3
|Rio Grande Valley
|2
|11
|.154
|7½
___
Capital City 113, Canton 108
Delaware 128, Maine 123
Fort Wayne 102, Raptors 101
Greensboro 104, Lakeland 94
Westchester 123, Erie 106
Iowa 128, Austin 115
Oklahoma City 127, Stockton 104
South Bay 125, Memphis 118
Wisconsin 128, Rio Grande Valley 115
Salt Lake City 125, Northern Arizona 100
College Park 98, Grand Rapids 94
Texas 128, Oklahoma City 115
Windy City 118, Santa Cruz 83
Memphis at Agua Caliente, 2 p.m.
Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Texas at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Westchester at Long Island, 11 a.m.
Raptors at Windy City, 12 p.m.
Capital City at College Park, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Memphis, 8 p.m.
