The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NBA G League

December 8, 2019 10:09 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Delaware 8 4 .667
Maine 7 4 .636 ½
Westchester 4 7 .364
Raptors 3 7 .300 4
Long Island 2 9 .182
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 11 1 .917
Canton 8 4 .667 3
Grand Rapids 9 6 .600
Windy City 6 5 .545
Fort Wayne 3 9 .250 8
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 7 5 .583
Capital City 6 6 .500 1
College Park 6 6 .500 1
Greensboro 4 8 .333 3
Erie 4 8 .333 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 10 1 .909
Iowa 6 5 .545 4
Sioux Falls 5 7 .417
Oklahoma City 4 6 .400
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Stockton 7 4 .636
South Bay 6 5 .545 1
Agua Caliente 5 5 .500
Santa Cruz 6 7 .462 2
Northern Arizona 2 9 .182 5
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 8 2 .800
Texas 7 5 .583 2
Austin 6 6 .500 3
Rio Grande Valley 2 11 .154

Saturday’s Games

Capital City 113, Canton 108

Delaware 128, Maine 123

Fort Wayne 102, Raptors 101

Greensboro 104, Lakeland 94

Westchester 123, Erie 106

Iowa 128, Austin 115

Oklahoma City 127, Stockton 104

South Bay 125, Memphis 118

Wisconsin 128, Rio Grande Valley 115

Salt Lake City 125, Northern Arizona 100

Sunday’s Games

College Park 98, Grand Rapids 94

Texas 128, Oklahoma City 115

Windy City 118, Santa Cruz 83

Monday’s Games

Memphis at Agua Caliente, 2 p.m.

Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Texas at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Westchester at Long Island, 11 a.m.

Raptors at Windy City, 12 p.m.

Capital City at College Park, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Memphis, 8 p.m.

