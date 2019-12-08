All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Delaware 8 4 .667 — Maine 7 4 .636 ½ Westchester 4 7 .364 3½ Raptors 3 7 .300 4 Long Island 2 9 .182 5½ Central Division W L Pct GB Wisconsin 11 1 .917 — Canton 8 4 .667 3 Grand Rapids 9 6 .600 3½ Windy City 6 5 .545 4½ Fort Wayne 3 9 .250 8 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 7 5 .583 — Capital City 6 6 .500 1 College Park 6 6 .500 1 Greensboro 4 8 .333 3 Erie 4 8 .333 3 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Memphis 10 1 .909 — Iowa 6 5 .545 4 Sioux Falls 5 7 .417 5½ Oklahoma City 4 6 .400 5½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Stockton 7 4 .636 — South Bay 6 5 .545 1 Agua Caliente 5 5 .500 1½ Santa Cruz 6 7 .462 2 Northern Arizona 2 9 .182 5 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 8 2 .800 — Texas 7 5 .583 2 Austin 6 6 .500 3 Rio Grande Valley 2 11 .154 7½

___

Saturday’s Games

Capital City 113, Canton 108

Delaware 128, Maine 123

Fort Wayne 102, Raptors 101

Advertisement

Greensboro 104, Lakeland 94

Westchester 123, Erie 106

Iowa 128, Austin 115

Oklahoma City 127, Stockton 104

South Bay 125, Memphis 118

Wisconsin 128, Rio Grande Valley 115

Salt Lake City 125, Northern Arizona 100

Sunday’s Games

College Park 98, Grand Rapids 94

Texas 128, Oklahoma City 115

Windy City 118, Santa Cruz 83

Monday’s Games

Memphis at Agua Caliente, 2 p.m.

Raptors at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Texas at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Westchester at Long Island, 11 a.m.

Raptors at Windy City, 12 p.m.

Capital City at College Park, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.