Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA G League

December 9, 2019 9:13 pm
 
1 min read
      
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Delaware 8 4 .667
Maine 7 4 .636 ½
Raptors 4 7 .364
Westchester 4 7 .364
Long Island 2 10 .167 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 11 1 .917
Canton 8 4 .667 3
Grand Rapids 9 6 .600
Windy City 6 5 .545
Fort Wayne 3 9 .250 8
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 7 5 .583
Capital City 6 6 .500 1
College Park 6 6 .500 1
Greensboro 4 8 .333 3
Erie 4 8 .333 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 11 1 .917
Iowa 6 5 .545
Sioux Falls 5 7 .417 6
Oklahoma City 4 6 .400 6
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Stockton 7 4 .636
South Bay 6 5 .545 1
Santa Cruz 6 7 .462 2
Agua Caliente 5 6 .455 2
Northern Arizona 2 9 .182 5
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 8 2 .800
Texas 7 5 .583 2
Austin 6 6 .500 3
Rio Grande Valley 2 11 .154

___

Sunday’s Games

College Park 98, Grand Rapids 94

Texas 128, Oklahoma City 115

Windy City 118, Santa Cruz 83

Advertisement
Monday’s Games

Memphis 111, Agua Caliente 92

        Insight by Dell Technologies and Intel: Federal technologists explore the challenges with the handling and analysis of video data in this exclusive executive briefing.

Raptors 106, Long Island 95

Tuesday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Texas at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Wednesday’s Games

Westchester at Long Island, 11 a.m.

Raptors at Windy City, 12 p.m.

Capital City at College Park, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Capital City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

College Park at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Erie at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Canton, 7 p.m.

Maine at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Northern Arizona at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|10 Digital Forensics for National Security...
12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|11 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Utah National Guard conducts CBRNE training

Today in History

1920: Woodrow Wilson awarded Nobel Peace Prize