|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Delaware
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Maine
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Raptors
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Westchester
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Long Island
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|11
|1
|.917
|—
|Canton
|8
|4
|.667
|3
|Grand Rapids
|9
|6
|.600
|3½
|Windy City
|6
|5
|.545
|4½
|Fort Wayne
|3
|9
|.250
|8
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|7
|5
|.583
|—
|Capital City
|6
|6
|.500
|1
|College Park
|6
|6
|.500
|1
|Greensboro
|4
|8
|.333
|3
|Erie
|4
|8
|.333
|3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|11
|1
|.917
|—
|Iowa
|6
|5
|.545
|4½
|Sioux Falls
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|Oklahoma City
|4
|6
|.400
|6
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|South Bay
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Santa Cruz
|6
|7
|.462
|2
|Agua Caliente
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Northern Arizona
|2
|9
|.182
|5
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Texas
|7
|5
|.583
|2
|Austin
|6
|6
|.500
|3
|Rio Grande Valley
|2
|11
|.154
|7½
___
College Park 98, Grand Rapids 94
Texas 128, Oklahoma City 115
Windy City 118, Santa Cruz 83
Memphis 111, Agua Caliente 92
Raptors 106, Long Island 95
Fort Wayne at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Texas at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Westchester at Long Island, 11 a.m.
Raptors at Windy City, 12 p.m.
Capital City at College Park, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Memphis, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Capital City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
College Park at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Erie at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Canton, 7 p.m.
Maine at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Northern Arizona at South Bay, 10 p.m.
