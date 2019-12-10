All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Delaware 8 4 .667 — Maine 7 4 .636 ½ Raptors 4 7 .364 3½ Westchester 4 7 .364 3½ Long Island 2 10 .167 6 Central Division W L Pct GB Wisconsin 11 1 .917 — Canton 8 4 .667 3 Grand Rapids 9 6 .600 3½ Windy City 6 5 .545 4½ Fort Wayne 3 10 .231 8½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 8 5 .615 — Capital City 6 6 .500 1½ College Park 6 6 .500 1½ Greensboro 4 8 .333 3½ Erie 4 8 .333 3½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Memphis 11 1 .917 — Iowa 6 6 .500 5 Sioux Falls 5 7 .417 6 Oklahoma City 4 6 .400 6 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Stockton 7 4 .636 — South Bay 6 5 .545 1 Santa Cruz 6 7 .462 2 Agua Caliente 5 6 .455 2 Northern Arizona 2 9 .182 5 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 8 2 .800 — Texas 7 5 .583 2 Austin 6 6 .500 3 Rio Grande Valley 3 11 .214 7

___

Monday’s Games

Memphis 111, Agua Caliente 92

Raptors 106, Long Island 95

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland 102, Fort Wayne 91

Rio Grande Valley 142, Iowa 128

Stockton at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Texas at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Westchester at Long Island, 11 a.m.

Raptors at Windy City, 12 p.m.

Capital City at College Park, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Capital City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

College Park at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Erie at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Canton, 7 p.m.

Maine at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Northern Arizona at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Erie at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Canton, 7 p.m.

Austin at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

