|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Delaware
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Maine
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Raptors
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Westchester
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Long Island
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|11
|1
|.917
|—
|Canton
|8
|4
|.667
|3
|Grand Rapids
|9
|6
|.600
|3½
|Windy City
|6
|5
|.545
|4½
|Fort Wayne
|3
|10
|.231
|8½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Capital City
|6
|6
|.500
|1½
|College Park
|6
|6
|.500
|1½
|Greensboro
|4
|8
|.333
|3½
|Erie
|4
|8
|.333
|3½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|11
|1
|.917
|—
|Iowa
|6
|6
|.500
|5
|Sioux Falls
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|Oklahoma City
|4
|6
|.400
|6
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|7
|4
|.636
|—
|South Bay
|6
|5
|.545
|1
|Santa Cruz
|6
|7
|.462
|2
|Agua Caliente
|5
|6
|.455
|2
|Northern Arizona
|2
|9
|.182
|5
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Texas
|7
|5
|.583
|2
|Austin
|6
|6
|.500
|3
|Rio Grande Valley
|3
|11
|.214
|7
___
Memphis 111, Agua Caliente 92
Raptors 106, Long Island 95
Lakeland 102, Fort Wayne 91
Rio Grande Valley 142, Iowa 128
Stockton at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Texas at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Westchester at Long Island, 11 a.m.
Raptors at Windy City, 12 p.m.
Capital City at College Park, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Memphis, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Capital City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
College Park at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Erie at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Canton, 7 p.m.
Maine at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Northern Arizona at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Delaware at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Erie at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Canton, 7 p.m.
Austin at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
