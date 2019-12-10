All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Delaware 8 4 .667 — Maine 7 4 .636 ½ Raptors 4 7 .364 3½ Westchester 4 7 .364 3½ Long Island 2 10 .167 6 Central Division W L Pct GB Wisconsin 11 1 .917 — Canton 8 4 .667 3 Grand Rapids 9 6 .600 3½ Windy City 6 5 .545 4½ Fort Wayne 3 10 .231 8½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 8 5 .615 — Capital City 6 6 .500 1½ College Park 6 6 .500 1½ Greensboro 4 8 .333 3½ Erie 4 8 .333 3½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Memphis 11 1 .917 — Iowa 6 6 .500 5 Sioux Falls 5 7 .417 6 Oklahoma City 4 6 .400 6 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Stockton 7 5 .583 — South Bay 6 5 .545 ½ Santa Cruz 6 7 .462 1½ Agua Caliente 5 6 .455 1½ Northern Arizona 2 10 .167 5 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 8 2 .800 — Texas 8 5 .615 1½ Austin 7 6 .538 2½ Rio Grande Valley 3 11 .214 7

___

Monday’s Games

Memphis 111, Agua Caliente 92

Raptors 106, Long Island 95

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland 102, Fort Wayne 91

Rio Grande Valley 142, Iowa 128

Austin 127, Stockton 122

Texas 123, Northern Arizona 114

Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Westchester at Long Island, 11 a.m.

Raptors at Windy City, 12 p.m.

Capital City at College Park, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Capital City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

College Park at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Erie at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Canton, 7 p.m.

Maine at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Northern Arizona at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Erie at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Canton, 7 p.m.

Austin at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

