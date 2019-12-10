|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Delaware
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Maine
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Raptors
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Westchester
|4
|7
|.364
|3½
|Long Island
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|11
|1
|.917
|—
|Canton
|8
|4
|.667
|3
|Grand Rapids
|9
|6
|.600
|3½
|Windy City
|6
|5
|.545
|4½
|Fort Wayne
|3
|10
|.231
|8½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Capital City
|6
|6
|.500
|1½
|College Park
|6
|6
|.500
|1½
|Greensboro
|4
|8
|.333
|3½
|Erie
|4
|8
|.333
|3½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|11
|1
|.917
|—
|Iowa
|6
|6
|.500
|5
|Sioux Falls
|5
|7
|.417
|6
|Oklahoma City
|4
|6
|.400
|6
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Stockton
|7
|5
|.583
|—
|South Bay
|6
|5
|.545
|½
|Santa Cruz
|6
|7
|.462
|1½
|Agua Caliente
|5
|6
|.455
|1½
|Northern Arizona
|2
|10
|.167
|5
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Texas
|8
|5
|.615
|1½
|Austin
|7
|6
|.538
|2½
|Rio Grande Valley
|3
|11
|.214
|7
Memphis 111, Agua Caliente 92
Raptors 106, Long Island 95
Lakeland 102, Fort Wayne 91
Rio Grande Valley 142, Iowa 128
Austin 127, Stockton 122
Texas 123, Northern Arizona 114
Santa Cruz at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Westchester at Long Island, 11 a.m.
Raptors at Windy City, 12 p.m.
Capital City at College Park, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Memphis, 8 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Capital City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
College Park at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Erie at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Canton, 7 p.m.
Maine at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Northern Arizona at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Delaware at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Erie at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Canton, 7 p.m.
Austin at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
