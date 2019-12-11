Listen Live Sports

All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Delaware 8 4 .667
Maine 7 4 .636 ½
Raptors 5 7 .417 3
Westchester 4 8 .333 4
Long Island 3 10 .231
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 11 1 .917
Canton 8 4 .667 3
Grand Rapids 9 6 .600
Windy City 6 6 .500 5
Fort Wayne 3 10 .231
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 8 5 .615
College Park 7 6 .538 1
Capital City 6 7 .462 2
Greensboro 4 8 .333
Erie 4 8 .333
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 11 1 .917
Iowa 6 6 .500 5
Sioux Falls 5 7 .417 6
Oklahoma City 4 6 .400 6
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
South Bay 7 5 .583
Stockton 7 5 .583
Agua Caliente 5 6 .455
Santa Cruz 6 8 .429 2
Northern Arizona 2 10 .167 5
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 8 2 .800
Texas 8 5 .615
Austin 7 6 .538
Rio Grande Valley 3 11 .214 7

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland 102, Fort Wayne 91

Rio Grande Valley 142, Iowa 128

Austin 127, Stockton 122

Texas 123, Northern Arizona 114

South Bay 128, Santa Cruz 124

Wednesday’s Games

Long Island 119, Westchester 106

Raptors 113, Windy City 109

College Park 128, Capital City 112

Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Capital City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

College Park at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Erie at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Canton, 7 p.m.

Maine at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Northern Arizona at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Erie at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Canton, 7 p.m.

Austin at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maine at Grand Rapids, 1 p.m.

Long Island at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.

Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.

