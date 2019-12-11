|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Delaware
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Maine
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Raptors
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Westchester
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|Long Island
|3
|10
|.231
|5½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|11
|1
|.917
|—
|Canton
|8
|4
|.667
|3
|Grand Rapids
|9
|6
|.600
|3½
|Windy City
|6
|6
|.500
|5
|Fort Wayne
|3
|10
|.231
|8½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|College Park
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|Capital City
|6
|7
|.462
|2
|Greensboro
|4
|8
|.333
|3½
|Erie
|4
|8
|.333
|3½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|12
|1
|.923
|—
|Iowa
|6
|6
|.500
|5½
|Sioux Falls
|5
|8
|.385
|7
|Oklahoma City
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|South Bay
|7
|5
|.583
|—
|Stockton
|7
|5
|.583
|—
|Agua Caliente
|5
|6
|.455
|1½
|Santa Cruz
|6
|8
|.429
|2
|Northern Arizona
|2
|10
|.167
|5
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Texas
|8
|5
|.615
|2
|Austin
|7
|6
|.538
|3
|Rio Grande Valley
|3
|11
|.214
|7½
___
Lakeland 102, Fort Wayne 91
Rio Grande Valley 142, Iowa 128
Austin 127, Stockton 122
Texas 123, Northern Arizona 114
South Bay 128, Santa Cruz 124
Long Island 119, Westchester 106
Raptors 113, Windy City 109
College Park 128, Capital City 112
Memphis 107, Sioux Falls 95
Salt Lake City 98, Oklahoma City 96, OT
No games scheduled.
Capital City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
College Park at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Erie at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Canton, 7 p.m.
Maine at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Northern Arizona at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Delaware at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Erie at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Canton, 7 p.m.
Austin at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Maine at Grand Rapids, 1 p.m.
Long Island at Lakeland, 3 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.
Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.
