|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Delaware
|8
|4
|.667
|—
|Maine
|7
|4
|.636
|½
|Raptors
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Westchester
|4
|8
|.333
|4
|Long Island
|3
|10
|.231
|5½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|11
|1
|.917
|—
|Canton
|9
|4
|.692
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|9
|7
|.563
|4
|Windy City
|6
|6
|.500
|5
|Fort Wayne
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|8
|6
|.571
|—
|College Park
|8
|6
|.571
|—
|Capital City
|7
|7
|.500
|1
|Greensboro
|4
|9
|.308
|3½
|Erie
|4
|9
|.308
|3½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|12
|1
|.923
|—
|Iowa
|6
|6
|.500
|5½
|Sioux Falls
|5
|8
|.385
|7
|Oklahoma City
|4
|7
|.364
|7
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|South Bay
|7
|5
|.583
|—
|Stockton
|7
|5
|.583
|—
|Agua Caliente
|5
|6
|.455
|1½
|Santa Cruz
|6
|8
|.429
|2
|Northern Arizona
|2
|10
|.167
|5
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Texas
|8
|5
|.615
|2
|Austin
|7
|6
|.538
|3
|Rio Grande Valley
|3
|11
|.214
|7½
___
No games scheduled.
Canton 126, Grand Rapids 97
Capital City 113, Lakeland 100
College Park 135, Greensboro 111
Fort Wayne 109, Erie 93
Maine at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Northern Arizona at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Delaware at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Erie at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Canton, 7 p.m.
Austin at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Maine at Grand Rapids, 1 p.m.
Long Island at Lakeland, 3 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.
Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
