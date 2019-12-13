Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
NBA G League

December 13, 2019 10:36 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Maine 8 4 .667
Delaware 8 4 .667
Raptors 5 7 .417 3
Westchester 4 8 .333 4
Long Island 3 10 .231
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Wisconsin 11 1 .917
Canton 9 4 .692
Grand Rapids 9 7 .563 4
Windy City 6 6 .500 5
Fort Wayne 4 10 .286 8
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 8 6 .571
College Park 8 6 .571
Capital City 7 7 .500 1
Greensboro 4 9 .308
Erie 4 9 .308
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 12 1 .923
Iowa 6 7 .462 6
Sioux Falls 5 9 .357
Oklahoma City 4 8 .333
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Stockton 8 5 .615
South Bay 7 5 .583 ½
Agua Caliente 5 6 .455 2
Santa Cruz 6 8 .429
Northern Arizona 2 10 .167
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Salt Lake City 10 2 .833
Texas 8 5 .615
Austin 7 6 .538
Rio Grande Valley 3 11 .214 8

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Canton 126, Grand Rapids 97

Capital City 113, Lakeland 100

College Park 135, Greensboro 111

Fort Wayne 109, Erie 93

Maine 127, Iowa 121

Salt Lake City 106, Oklahoma City 87

Stockton 118, Sioux Falls 98

Rio Grande Valley at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Northern Arizona at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Erie at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Canton, 7 p.m.

Austin at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maine at Grand Rapids, 1 p.m.

Long Island at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.

Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

