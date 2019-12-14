All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Maine 8 4 .667 — Delaware 8 4 .667 — Raptors 5 7 .417 3 Westchester 4 8 .333 4 Long Island 3 10 .231 5½ Central Division W L Pct GB Wisconsin 11 1 .917 — Canton 9 4 .692 2½ Grand Rapids 9 7 .563 4 Windy City 6 6 .500 5 Fort Wayne 4 10 .286 8 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 8 6 .571 — College Park 8 6 .571 — Capital City 7 7 .500 1 Greensboro 4 9 .308 3½ Erie 4 9 .308 3½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Memphis 12 1 .923 — Iowa 6 7 .462 6 Sioux Falls 5 9 .357 7½ Oklahoma City 4 8 .333 7½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB South Bay 8 5 .615 — Stockton 8 5 .615 — Santa Cruz 7 8 .467 2 Agua Caliente 5 7 .417 2½ Northern Arizona 2 11 .154 6 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Salt Lake City 10 2 .833 — Texas 9 5 .643 2 Austin 7 6 .538 3½ Rio Grande Valley 3 12 .200 8½

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Canton 126, Grand Rapids 97

Capital City 113, Lakeland 100

Advertisement

College Park 135, Greensboro 111

Fort Wayne 109, Erie 93

Maine 127, Iowa 121

Salt Lake City 106, Oklahoma City 87

Stockton 118, Sioux Falls 98

Texas 129, Rio Grande Valley 121

Santa Cruz 130, Agua Caliente 114

South Bay 126, Northern Arizona 109

Saturday’s Games

Delaware at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Erie at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Westchester at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Canton, 7 p.m.

Austin at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maine at Grand Rapids, 1 p.m.

Long Island at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.

Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.