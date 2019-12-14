|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Delaware
|9
|4
|.692
|—
|Maine
|8
|4
|.667
|½
|Raptors
|5
|8
|.385
|4
|Westchester
|4
|8
|.333
|4½
|Long Island
|3
|10
|.231
|6
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Wisconsin
|11
|1
|.917
|—
|Canton
|9
|4
|.692
|2½
|Grand Rapids
|9
|7
|.563
|4
|Windy City
|6
|6
|.500
|5
|Fort Wayne
|5
|10
|.333
|7½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|8
|6
|.571
|—
|College Park
|8
|6
|.571
|—
|Capital City
|7
|7
|.500
|1
|Greensboro
|4
|9
|.308
|3½
|Erie
|4
|10
|.286
|4
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Memphis
|12
|1
|.923
|—
|Iowa
|6
|7
|.462
|6
|Sioux Falls
|5
|9
|.357
|7½
|Oklahoma City
|4
|8
|.333
|7½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|South Bay
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Stockton
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Santa Cruz
|7
|8
|.467
|2
|Agua Caliente
|5
|7
|.417
|2½
|Northern Arizona
|2
|11
|.154
|6
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Salt Lake City
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Texas
|9
|5
|.643
|2
|Austin
|7
|6
|.538
|3½
|Rio Grande Valley
|3
|12
|.200
|8½
Canton 126, Grand Rapids 97
Capital City 113, Lakeland 100
College Park 135, Greensboro 111
Fort Wayne 109, Erie 93
Maine 127, Iowa 121
Salt Lake City 106, Oklahoma City 87
Stockton 118, Sioux Falls 98
Texas 129, Rio Grande Valley 121
Santa Cruz 130, Agua Caliente 114
South Bay 126, Northern Arizona 109
Delaware 114, Raptors 107
Fort Wayne 113, Erie 93
Westchester at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Canton, 7 p.m.
Austin at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Maine at Grand Rapids, 1 p.m.
Long Island at Lakeland, 3 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.
Stockton at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Wisconsin at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Rio Grande Valley, 12 p.m.
Delaware at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Erie, 7 p.m.
Westchester at Canton, 7 p.m.
Windy City at College Park, 7 p.m.
Texas at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Austin at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.
